Hundreds of canines competed last week during the Cotton Cluster Dog Show at the Morgan County Celebration Arena, where good manners in the ring matter most, but practice makes perfect. The event, hosted by the Huntsville and Decatur kennels clubs, brings over 100 different breeds from over 40 states to Alabama.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
