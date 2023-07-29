With costumes from “Mary Poppins” and “Twelfth Night,” puppets from “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen Jr.” and props from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Diary of Anne Frank,” a new exhibit provides a peek into the world of theater.
“The Art of Decatur Theater,” which opened last week at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur, allows visitors to go behind the scenes for an up-close look at creations by Calhoun Theatre, Athenian Players, Dream Weavers, Bank Street Players and more.
The exhibit, which, along with costumes, props and puppets, features posters, masks, wigs, photographs of productions, and images of lighting and set designs, from concept to reality, will remain on display through Sept. 22.
The idea for the exhibit stemmed from a conversation between Kim Parker, Calhoun Community College’s dean of fine arts, and Kimberly Jack, costume designer for Athenian Players.
Parker said Jack "mentioned how wonderful it would be to show people just how much art is involved in the creation of theater. I agreed and in about four minutes we had a title.
"It’s been so much fin to immerse ourselves in the work and talent of our local theater community.”
Since 2012, when Decatur’s Bank Street Players reorganized after seven idle years, the local theater community has grown, offering opportunities for adults, college students and children. In 2016, phase two of the Alabama Center for the Arts, which includes a black box theater, home to Calhoun Theatre and the Athenian Players, opened. And in 2017, Dream Weavers re-formed.
This summer, productions of “Seussical,” “The Little Mermaid,” “American Idiot” and “Hello Dolly” have been staged in downtown Decatur.
“It’s starting to feel like Decatur’s Second Avenue is a little Broadway. We have marquees at the Princess and at the Alabama Center for the Arts and we had ‘Hello Dolly’ at the Princess and ‘American Idiot’ running across the street from one another at the same time,” Hugh Long, director of Athenian Players, said.
The exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts celebrates the area’s thriving theater community.
“Theater props, costumes and sets are actually art and should be treated as such,” Jennifer Bunnell, the art center’s chief executive officer, said. “The show has been so well received in such a short time. We plan to add it to a regular rotation of shows.”
Several on the costumes on display, including dresses for Snow White and Mary Poppins, were created by Paulette Morgan, the volunteer chief costume designer for Dream Weavers from 2017 until her death in 2021.
One of Morgan’s biggest undertakings was Dream Weavers’ “Frozen Jr.” For the production, Morgan, with help from her son Michael Wilson Morgan, created more than 160 costumes and puppets for the 124-member cast.
To create the pieces, the Morgans scoured thrifts stores and discount shops and found a white blanket for Olaf the snowman, and a brown curtain, gauze and rope for Sven the moose. Both Olaf and Sven are currently on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
“You have to have a deep love for the performing arts to do this. We will spend hundreds of hours creating these costumes, but it’s all worth it the night the curtain goes up. That’s the payback right there for me. I always cry like a baby opening night,” Paulette Morgan said in a 2020 story.
Ensembles also featured include costumes by Karen Stacy for Moana and Maui in “Moana Jr.” and for Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” and creations by Jack for “Twelfth Night.”
Like the Morgans, Jack frequents thrift shops for her creations. The “Twelfth Night” costumes contain repurposed bedspread, upholstery, shower curtain and commencement robe material. Along with the “Twelfth Night” costumes, Jack’s Holocaust prisoner uniform from Athenian Players’ original production of “The Rocket Men” is on display.
“Re-creating the Dora-Mittelbau prisoners’ uniforms for ‘Rocket Men’ was one of the more disturbing costuming projects I have undertaken,” Jack said. “My grandfather, who served in the U.S. Army in WWII, witnessed what remained after one camp was liberated. He spoke about the experience only once before he died. … His account of what he saw, and especially what he smelled, returned to me again and again as I worked on these costumes.”
Make sure to look closely at the patchwork coat made by Randy Crouse and Yvonne Williams for Athens’ Footlights Community Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz.” Each of the coat’s 400 squares holds special meaning for Crouse.
“Each print bears a subject of some significance to my life — botany, astronomy, mathematics, my Irish grandmother, entomology and optics,” Crouse said. “There are two elk-tusk toggles — a nod to my Native American heritage – and two rows of gold buttons from a 1920s naval officer’s dress uniform. These buttons pay homage to my great-grandfather.”
Other items on display include photos of “Cabaret,” “Neverland,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hairspray,” “Cinderella,” “Oklahoma,” “Guys and Dolls” and “the Sound of Music.”
The Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
