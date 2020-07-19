During this time of uncertainty about many things, including school sessions and football seasons, there is one activity you can “kick off” that will provide delicious dividends to you and your family.
It may be difficult during these triple-digit feels-like temperatures in July for you to think of gardening. However, now is the time to act if you are to enjoy those delicious vegetables in the late summer and fall, prior to the first killing frost.
If you planted a vegetable garden in the spring, then you already have a site for the fall crops. If you did not plant a spring vegetable garden, then some significant site preparation is required. Basically, you will need to determine the size of the space needed as a first step. Then, you will need to remove weeds, till the soil, and amend with a basic fertilizer such as 10-10-10.
If you had a spring garden, you would need to decide the fate of those fading spring plantings. In most cases, the spring vegetables are looking pretty bad by now, so that decision should be fairly simple. Once removed, some weeding will likely be required. You might also want to stir the soil and perhaps work in some basic fertilizer such as 10-10-10.
Once you have prepared the site, then a decision must be made regarding the “what and where” of planting. Some mathematics is required at this point. For instance, it is reasonable to expect a killing frost here in north Alabama around Halloween, Oct. 31. With that assumption and counting backward to July 31, you have a growing season of 90 days or so.
What to plant may be somewhat dictated by the options available to you from the local merchants that sell seeds and plants. With that window of opportunity established, you must then explore the “time to maturity” for various vegetables of your liking. For instance, one of my favorites — radishes — matures in 30 to 60 days. Planting in early September and early October should provide you with radishes through most of the fall and into winter since many varieties can survive to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A second crop of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant are possible by planting again in July. The list of options goes on and on and is too numerous for this article.
Three publications by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will provide you with all you need to know for a successful fall vegetable garden. Tthey are ANR-1422, Basics of Fall Vegetable Gardening; ANR-2619, Alabama Gardener’s Calendar for July; and ANR-0479, The Alabama Vegetable Gardener. The latter of the three has a Vegetable Garden Planning Chart that outlines the “when” for many different vegetables. Go to www.ACES.edu and enter the ANR designations into the search box to read or print these articles.
In these trying times, there is no better outlet (and a safe escape) than stirring the soil and growing vegetables for the family. The time is right, so go out there and get those hands dirty!
