Several years ago, I asked my spouse not to mow the lawn until I had dug up several Japanese maple seedlings that had come up. To my surprise, I discovered more than a few seedlings once I started digging.
Seventy-five seedlings later, I was out of pots. I ended up killing most of them that summer as I learned how to grow them. Unlike the parent tree, the seedlings need mostly shade the first two years. After that, depending on the leaf color, the amount of daily sunshine changes.
Green leaf varieties can handle full sun, while those with variegated leaves require mostly shade. Many of the red leaf varieties need full sun for part of the day to develop the beautiful red color. This is one factor that makes the Japanese maple so popular.
Japanese maples grow between 2 feet tall to over 26 feet tall, with lifetimes that can span over 100 years. They are beautiful planted singularly as a focal point and just as pretty planted in a grouping. The leaf color choices range from green to blood red to purple to gold to variegated varieties. Some varieties grow tall and straight, while others cascade, showing off their curving branches.
The leaf shape is the typical lobed shape of maples that varies from full and large to small and divided into delicate threads. Japanese maples are grown all around the world, in a huge variety of soil types, another factor making them popular. Picking which one to grow means deciding where you are planting it and what you want the mature tree to look like. The aces.edu website has helpful information on picking the right plant for the right spot.
Another factor making Japanese maples popular is their ability to be grown in containers. Dwarf cultivars make great Bonsai and will live contently in containers. Short cultivars growing less than 8 feet can be planted in containers and grown as patio plants.
When choosing a tree, keep in mind the mature height, not just the current height. Most Japanese maples are slow growing, making them easy to care for and maintain. Yearly pruning to keep their optimal shape is needed. Pest and disease issues are uncommon in Japanese maples as most pests haven’t been imported along with the tree. Japanese beetles are the exception. The most common diseases are wilt and powdery mildew. The aces.edu site can help should you run into these problems.
Color is the No. 1 factor making Japanese maples so popular. The soft red leaves emerging in the spring and the pop of red during the green summer months makes it a refreshing sight. The wow factor comes in fall, when the leaves turn the most brilliant red, sometimes very deep red, and the sunlight shining through them is magical. In winter, the graceful curving branches add interest.
While growing seedlings, I learned that the seeds are not carbon copies of the parent, due to open pollination. There are over 1,000 named cultivars. Growing seedlings is a treasure hunt; I have a Bloodgood cultivar as the parent plant and sometimes I get Laceleaf seedlings.
Each seedling has the potential to be a new un-named cultivar and I never know what will grow and live each year. That first year my family doubted my sanity at potting 75 seedlings, but now years later, they enjoy the ones growing around our yard. BTW — if you think potting 75 seedlings is reasonable, come join the Morgan County Master Gardeners. We need you.
