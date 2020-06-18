Programs honoring Juneteenth, a day to celebrate freedom and the African-American legacy, will take place Friday.
The Third Street Boys and Girls Club in Decatur will hold a program to promote awareness about the history of Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Decatur Public Library posted a video to YouTube featuring Peggy Allen Towns talking about the history of Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth is a day to commemorate and celebrate freedom,” Allen Towns said. “Juneteenth is a day to acknowledge and reflect on freedom and the African-American legacy and history.”
To view the video, visit the Decatur AL Public Library YouTube channel.
