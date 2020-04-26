During a typical month, Morgan County's Department of Human Resources fields 120 calls of suspected child abuse.
Diligent teachers, coaches, counselors, principals, cafeteria workers and school bus drivers — the first line of defense for many children at risk of abuse — typically fill the hotline with calls. But with schools shuttered and limited interaction outside the home, hiding the lives of children behind closed doors, the rate of calls dropped by 32% in March. Experts expect to see a similar decrease in April, designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"We have seen a sharp decrease in the number of reports made regarding child abuse and neglect," said Lainie Alexander, director of Morgan County's DHR. "That being said, what we are receiving is severe. Children that once had the refuge of school and day care are now remaining in homes that sometimes operate like a pressure cooker."
Susan Roberts with Parents and Children Together, a nonprofit focused on preventing child abuse and neglect in Morgan County, described the effect of the pandemic as a multi-tentacled problem with the isolation, the shutting of schools, overworked agencies and the loss of jobs.
"The first thing is you have children at home with their abuser. We know often times children are abused or neglected by someone they know and love and trust," Roberts said. "Also, the schools and day cares, the people who have the responsibility for caring for these children on a daily basis, are closed. And many of the organizations designed to help children are overtaxed with the pandemic."
Stressors
Add to that the stressors faced by the guardians — the loss of jobs, the addition of home schooling, the strained finances and the change of routine.
"This is a new routine for the parents and children," Roberts said. "Change does not come easily for any of us. This is throwing a lot of change, a lot of things you can't control, at people all at once. When you're not in control, stress increases."
Unable to reach the children through the schools, PACT started virtual home visits and calling families to assess their needs. That may mean delivering diapers, connecting the family with a food bank or, for non-English speaking parents, explaining how to pick up and drop off homework packets at the schools.
"Basically we are trying to help however we can with different challenges so that we can relieve a little of their stress," Roberts said.
The added stress and change in daily routine in at-risk households can result in intensified domestic violence, families resorting to substance abuse and children left unsupervised due to parents faced with choosing between work and child care.
"We have seen each of these personified in scary incidents for children in recent weeks that have resulted in injury," Alexander said. "Families are experiencing unemployment, underemployment and food insecurity in new ways. These issues paired with isolation from formal and informal supports has created a uniquely dangerous environment to families already experiencing risks for abuse or neglect."
To help ease some of those financial stressors, local nonprofits are operating food banks and the United Way of Morgan County established a Community Crisis Fund focused on feeding people and providing emergency assistance with utility bills and eviction avoidance. Individuals in need of assistance can call 211 or visit uwmcal.org.
Like Alexander and Roberts, Susan Goggins, executive director of the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center, worries about the isolation caused by the coronavirus. The Decatur-based nonprofit reaches hundreds of children, victims of physical, mental, verbal, emotional and sexual abuse, each year, overseeing forensic interviews, serving as victim advocates and providing trauma-focused therapy.
"All of the therapy clients we are continuing to see via Zoom. Forensic interviews have decreased, but we are still doing emergency forensic interviews. And our victim advocates are calling all of their clients," Goggins said. "We're trying really hard not to let anything fall through the cracks."
Despite the concerns over COVID-19, social workers continue to make home visits and foster families are opening their homes to children in need, Alexander said.
With the schools closed and the mandatory reporters — the teachers and counselors — not seeing students on a routine basis, responsibility for the children falls to the community.
"Anybody in the community can make a report. We always tell people that it doesn't hurt to call. At PACT we always err on the side of safety for the child," Roberts said. "The more eyes watching and ears listening, the better we can protect our children."
While not a topic many people want to think about, Goggins encouraged individuals to realize child abuse and neglect happens.
"We need everybody to be aware that child abuse occurs and keep that on their radar. If they see someone struggling, please report that to DHR. It is our job as a community to keep children safe. A lot of times people are hesitant to get involved, but people need to get involved to save the children," Goggins said.
