As cheers erupted from cowboys perched on the arena’s rails where bulls kicked up clumps of sand, a young rider stood above the bucking chutes, doffed his cowboy hat, bowed his head and prayed. Amid the clanging of the bull bells, he eased onto the 1,500-pound animal and repeated the mantra “I can do all things through Christ.”
From the edge of the arena, former bull rider Daniel Cochran watched beneath a bright blue sky as the riders, one-by-one, straddled the bulls.
“It gets me a little emotional seeing all this,” said Cochran, co-founder of the camp. “We use the bulls to get the boys here. But, really, this is all about God. We’re not just offering bull riding, we’re offering them a chance to learn about God and build their character. What we are teaching them here will make them better men.”
From Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and California, 30 boys, ages 8 to 18, gathered at No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville last weekend for a faith-based bull riding school.
With each lesson — how to rosin a rope, how to tie on a bell, how to straddle a bull and how to stay balanced — the coaches offered the boys more than riding tips and techniques. They offered them lessons on perseverance, teamwork, tenacity and determination. They offered them the mentorship, guidance and male role models absent to many young riders.
“I was 15 when I started competing. I couldn’t drive, so I tagged along with 20-year-olds doing what 20-year-olds do. I was as lost as last year’s Easter egg,” said Cody Nance, a professional bull rider and 11-time qualifier for the Professional Bull Riders World Finals. “For these younger riders, I want to be that person that wasn’t there for me. If my life is blessed, it is blessed because of God. Now it is my time to give back.”
Shirts and elastic wrist bands worn by the camp’s staff featured the school’s theme based on Philippians 4:13 — “I can through Christ.”
That theme referenced the camp’s beginning spurred by Cochran’s initial uncertainty of how he could serve the Lord.
“Some people think to make an impact in the church that they need to sing in the choir or do something big to honor the Lord,” said Josh Sparkman, pastor of No Fences Cowboy Church. “Like a lot of people, Daniel thought, ‘Well, I can’t do this and I can’t do that.’ But he figured out what he could do. He can do this. He can create a bull riding school.”
---
Learning from mistakes
Cochran’s own experiences of riding, living the rodeo lifestyle and accepting God later in life formed the basis for the camp.
“The biggest drive for my passion is I’ve been down some bad roads in my life. I can’t help but wonder if I had something like this when I was a kid, if I got introduced to God and got to know him as a kid, maybe I wouldn’t have gone down those roads,” Cochran said. “It’s just a fire burning inside of me to share with these boys about God.”
Now in its second year, the camp has touched the lives of dozens of young men from Florida to California.
Two of the camp’s coaches, Jamon Turner, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Tre Hosley, of Compton, California, run programs focused on introducing inner city youth to the rodeo. Both Turner and Hosley brought several young boys from Louisiana and California to the Falkville camp.
“My goal is to be to these boys the father figure I wished I had,” said Hosley, a professional bareback rider. “I did not grow up rodeo. At 18-19, I went to a school really similar to this and it changed my life. It gave me a realization that I could do anything. I had a belief in me.
"That’s what I try to pour into these boys, a belief in themselves. They don’t have to be a product of their surroundings and follow their brothers, cousins or fathers into gangs or jail.”
---
Professions of faith
As Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” — Turner’s choice — sounded through the open-air arena, Sparkman closely watched the action in the ring. Two years ago, when No Fences completed construction of the church grounds, this was Sparkman’s dream.
“Some churches have gyms and run basketball leagues. We have an arena. I see this church as a tool and this arena as a tool. We have people here that can use these tools and create something special for the Lord,” Sparkman said.
By the end of the three-day camp, organizers said five campers gave their lives to Christ for the first time and 12 rededicated their lives to Christ. To keep connected with the young campers and reinvest in them, the church holds a buck-out every month.
“Our goal is to reinvest and reinvest and reinvest in these young men. Whether they ride bulls ever again, that’s not what this is about. This camp is about them learning how to be upstanding young men. We are giving them tools to use in their lives. At this camp, they are learning that through Christ anything is possible,” Sparkman said.
