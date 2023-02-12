Doubloons, MoonPies and thousands of strands of beads will rain on the streets Saturday as bands join revelers dressed as pirates, widows and flappers to parade through downtown Decatur in the Carnegie Carnival.
What started 12 years ago as a way to raise funds for the arts has transformed into a culturally and economically significant event for the city, attracting thousands of visitors to downtown.
“This is an economically driven fundraiser. Everyone benefits from it. The downtown businesses benefit from it, several nonprofits benefit from it, we benefit from it and the city benefits from it because we are a tourism draw,” said Kim Mitchell, director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, which organizes Carnegie Carnival.
Decatur’s 12th annual Mardi Gras-inspired event has a packed schedule Saturday with three parades, bluegrass bands, children’s games, an art station, food trucks, half-marathon and 5K races, and a free movie.
“It is a full day of family fun with lots of activities. We are doing things to keep people downtown. There are activities for everyone to do. You can have lunch downtown, watch a movie, listen to music and watch the parades,” Mitchell said.
Beyond the music and parades, the heart of Carnegie Carnival lies in exposing the community to the arts.
“When we sat down 12 years ago to try to figure out a good fundraiser that would impact the whole community, we wanted something arts related,” Mitchell said. “I feel like we’ve made a big impact on the city by bringing the arts out onto the street and exposing people to creativity, who might not get to see it otherwise.”
Since the event’s debut in 2012, Carnegie Carnival has netted nearly $1 million, including $267,000 last year. Funds stem from the registration of crewes and events hosted by king, queen, prince, princess and canine candidates.
The events, which took place at restaurants, breweries and a bowling alley across Morgan County, included wine and bourbon tastings, drag queen bingo, paint parties, a dog fashion show, a speakeasy, a gospel brunch, skeet shoot, mystery dinner, pool, pickleball and cornhole tournaments, trivia contests and spirit nights.
“Our king and queen candidates are the most engaged group of people we have had in a long time. It’s been a real fun coming together of people raising money for the arts. All of the candidates, the king and queen, prince and princess and canine candidates, have worked so hard. There has practically been an event every night,” Mitchell said of the three king, three queen, six princess, five prince and six canine candidates.
Proceeds from Carnegie Carnival enable the Carnegie Visual Arts Center to do outreach in the schools and community, including the art installations at the Huntsville International Airport and Somerville Public Library, and to keep admission in the visual arts center free.
“One of the biggest reasons we go out and work so hard during this season is so we can bring people like Wendy Rodrigue Magnus into our community and into our schools,” Mitchell said.
Magnus, the widow of George Rodrigue, who planted the famous “Blue Dog” series, will visit three schools in Decatur on Monday and Tuesday. The Carnegie will host a free reception for Magnus on Monday at 5 p.m.
Along with the Carnegie, a portion of the funds raised by the prince and princess candidates and the canine candidates will benefit the nonprofit organizations CASA (court-appointed special advocates) of North Alabama and Paws 52 Rescue, respectively.
CASA works with the abused and neglected children of the juvenile court system in Morgan and Limestone counties. Once appointed to a child, the volunteers talk to teachers, doctors and therapists to gather a picture of the child’s life and write recommendations for services and placements. Last year, the 70 volunteers provided service for 429 children.
“Carnegie Carnival has become one of our biggest fundraisers throughout the year,” said Kim Howell, director of CASA of North Alabama. “It helps us recruit, train and retain our volunteers. Having that extra money is huge. The prince and princess candidates blow me away every year. They are dedicated to raising funds, but, more than that, they spread awareness of what CASA does in the community.”
Founded by Mellisa Barnett and her daughter four years ago, Paws 52 Rescue transports dogs in need of homes to Pennsylvania and New York, and provides discounted spay and neuter services for low-income individuals. Since its founding, the organization has transported more than 1,000 dogs.
“The money from Carnegie Carnival will help us greatly," Barnett said. "We try to save all the dogs we can from the shelters. These are the dogs that some look at and think they have no chance. We get the dogs with heartworms. Recently, we got a dog whose leg was crushed and needed an amputation. This money will help with those medical costs."
Looking forward, Michell hopes the Carnegie Carnival will continue to grow.
“When we started this, in truth, I thought it would be what it has become. I would like to see us continue to grow where we have more than just the three parades. I would like to see us be so big that we have to have a parade Friday night or on Sunday,” Mitchell said.
Guide to navigating the Carnegie Carnival
When: Friday-Saturday
Where: Downtown Decatur
Parking: Parking will not be allowed along the parade route. The streets will be closed Saturday morning to cars.
Activities
Cake Shake: The fun will begin Friday with the annual Cake Shake at the Princess Theatre at 7 p.m. The free event will include cakes and music by the Nashville-based folk-funk group Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family.
Carnival Frolic: The half-marathon and 5K races will kick off the celebration on Saturday at 7 a.m. at Founders Park. More than 200 runners representing 14 states will participate in the run.
“The Frolic has been a big tourism draw. People who run half-marathons look for places that have activities for their families. That is what we are offering them,” Mitchell said.
Mardi Grass: Starting at noon, The Brick Deli on East Moulton Street will offer free bluegrass music. The lineup includes the Calhoun Community College Jazz Band at noon, Nitrate City at 2 p.m., Blagburn at 4 p.m. and Diablo Sandwich and the Dr. Peppers at 8 p.m.
Midway Games: Games will entertain the children at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market starting at noon. Each carnival-style game is one coin. Coins cost $5 for 10 coins or $10 for 25 coins. The carnival games cost $1 per game. The creation station will offer free hands-on art projects for children. Train rides also will be available for children and free.
Prince & Princess Parade: The parade featuring the prince and princess candidates will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Bank Street and end at the Farmers Market. Coronation of the prince and princess will take place at the Princess Theatre following the parade. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CASA of North Alabama, casaofnorthalabama.org.
Canines on Parade: The city’s four-legged friends will be the stars of the Canines on Parade event, which will start at Second Avenue and Johnston Street at 2:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paws 52 Rescue, facebook.com/paws52
“The Princess and the Frog”: A free screening of the animated movie “The Princess and the Frog,” which is set in New Orleans, will take place at 3 p.m. at the Princess Theatre.
Carnegie Carnival: The main parade at 6 p.m. will feature 32 floats, marching bands, second line bands and a dancing crewe from Birmingham. The parade will start at Founders Park on Bank Street, go down Lee Street, Second Avenue and Grant Street and end at the Farmers Market. The crowning of the new king and queen of Carnegie Carnival will follow the parade at the Princess Theatre.
