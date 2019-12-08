Dear Santa,
I want LOL Midnight, the tiniest LOL babies, LOL Big Sister, the LOL big blue and pink camper, every Elsa ice castle, and Elsa's makeup table. You are so nice, Santa. How is Elf on the Shelf? I love you.
Miette Zimmerman, 4
Madison
Dear Santa,
This is Ezra, and this is what I want for Christmas: a tablet, a $200 Roblox gift card, the Fortnite jumbo llama loot pinata, Beyblades, the WWE Wrekkin Performance Center, and hockey stuff. PUT ME ON THE GOOD LIST PPPPPPPPPPPLLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEEE.
Ezra Zimmerman, 7
Madison
How to send letters to Santa
Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Daily through Dec. 19.
E-mail is the preferred method of delivery for class letters, which are due Friday.
E-mail letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to
Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL. 35609.
You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown.
