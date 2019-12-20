Dear Santa,
I would please have three things. I want a bike and an LOL OMG doll face and the Beanie Boo moonlight. Please I would be happy if I did. Oh, my brother Kenath wants a Ryan's World Red Egg and a bike ,too. And the Ryan's World Piggy bank, too.
Merry and Kenath Barradas
--
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the snow the other day. I made a little snowman and some snow angels. I collect stamps. I want a new bike, new glasses, pajamas, X-Mas socks. Savage Spin Nerf Blaster, Monster Jam Grave Digger truck. Bring my friend Janna some surprises. When I grow up can I work at the North Pole Post Office?
Jordan Frazier, 6
--
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a white parrot, small black truck, Xbox, BB gun, trail bike, a big blow up Woody for the front yard, leap frog, Learn and Grow, dancing Panda and one coon dog. Grandma says I have been just a little naughty.
Travis Cole Chunn, 7
Valhermoso Springs
--
Dear Santa,
I getting good grades in school. I want a brown dog. Hairy Potter Movie, new fishing pole, Nerf N-Strike Rapid Strike Blaster, some Jumanji action figures. Fur Real Cubby the Curious Bear, Razor Power Core 90. Do you use silver magic dust to make the reindeer fly?
Preston Jospeh Lamb, 7
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl. I would like a Princess Chime doll, stroller toy game controller, baby shark phone and some surprises. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Love you, Santa.
Myiah Sisco, 7 months
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like for Christmas is some fish and a hover board. I promise to leave out cookies for you. Merry Christmas Santa. P.S. please say hi to Jingle Joe for me.
Lilly, 6
Trinity
--
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can you bring me Madden NFL 20 for my Playstation? A Bobby Lashley and Drew McEntire wrestling action figure. Also I would like some money and Playstation game cards. I will leave milk and cookies for you and reindeer food for the reindeer.
Traycen Suggs, 6
Tanner
--
Sandy Burleson's Eastwood Elementary Inclusive Preschool, Decatur
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like some barbies, new board games, and a night light. Please bring my sister Sara Reed a surprise! I love you.
Anne Hatcher
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream House, a singing mirror, and a Baby Alive for Christmas. I will leave Rudolf and you a snack.
Love,
Lydia Claire
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Batmobile remote control car and a cotton candy machine. Please bring Lucas some surprises too!
Love,
Ethan
--
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an Elsa doll and some clothes. I have been very good this year.
Love,
Henley
--
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa doll and some surprises. Bring my brother Grayson some surprises too!
Love,
Collins
--
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like some cars and some bags. I will leave some cookies and milk for you!
Love,
Elijah
--
Dear Santa,
I would like some surprises for Christmas! I have been very good this year. I will leave a special treat for Rudolf.
Love,
Everly
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like some Jurassic Legos, and please do not forget my sister Emma.
Love,
Sage
--
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like an Elsa dress, Elsa shoes, and a desk. Please do not forget my sister Mary Hyatt.
Love,
Molly
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. I want Paw Patrol with Mighty Power Rescue Rangers. Please bring my brother Jack some.
Love,
Will
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like some dolls and unicorns.
Love,
Amaya
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a Barbie Dream House, Baby Alive, and a Paw Patrol on Wheels. Please bring my baby sister something also.
Love,
Ruby
--
Dear Santa,
Please bring me some Paw Patrols. I have been a very good boy this year!
Love,
Sam
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would love some baby dolls and play make-up.
Love
Desi
--
Dear Santa,
I want a cotton candy machine and some Paw Patrol with Mighty Power Rescue Rangers. I have been a good boy this year!
Love,
Aiden
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a Baby Alive and some barbies. I will leave a snack for you and Rudolf!
Love,
Nova
