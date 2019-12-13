Dear Santa,
I would like hunting gear and Xbox money cards. God bless you and the USA.
Colton Reagin, 13
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos and Alabama clothes. God bless you and the USA.
Bentley Reagin, 9
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I would like a reborn baby and Polly Pockets. God bless you and the USA.
Dixie Reagin, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos and anything else you think I would like. God bless you and the USA.
Daygan Barber, 6
Leighton
West Morgan Elementary School, Cindy Selby Cunningham’s second grade class
Dear Santa,
I hope everybody in my class has a great Christmas. I’m 7. How many elves do you have? I wish I had an elf. I would like an iPhone 6s, a PlayStation 4 with dual shock controller, a movie robot and a tiny pong.
Christopher Ramirez, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Do you go swimming in the summer? What I want for Christmas is a PS4 and a Nintendo Switch, a dirt bike and a new car for my mom and dad and some Legos! I am thankful for my family and you.
Andrew Meza, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. Do you get tired of delivering toys? I am Thankful for God and Jesus. I want a nether Xbox controller. I want Madden 20 and an apple watch and a black bike. I will leave cookies and milk.
Zane Landers, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I would like LOL Baby Alive, Frozen headband, hover board and an iPad. I am thankful for my cousin and I hope we have a good day for Christmas.
Madison Mullins, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am 8 ears old and I am Thankful for my family and my Miss Cunningham. I would like a hoverboard and go glam and some slime and books and a dog.
Love,
Jossvely Palma, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for the world because it is great! What I want for Christmas is a cry baby glam nails, a Poopsie Rainbow Bag, an elf camera, a Popsocket and Frozen headphones!
Hadleigh Wright, 7
Trinity
Hay Santa,
I am 7 years old and my class is haven a great Christmas! What I want for Christmas is a Xbox and FLFL20 and wireless controller, Air Pods and Hot Wheels! Do you eat a lot of cookies?
Love,
Jose Esteban, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for my Family. I want for Christmas is Nintendo switch Lite with games rad robot, Fortnite toys and Wrekkin' Performance Center and Hot Wheels! Do you know I play two instruments? Piano and guitar! Thank you, Santa.
Cooper Atkins, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family because they are nice. Santa, have you ever lost a toy? I want a Joe Elf and a Nintendo Switch, Smart pixelator and a flying pig! I want a Art Case and a Art Station.
Love,
Katy Casteel, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am thankful four my family, mom, dad, my polpol, ant, my nene, and my friends at school. Do you fly? Does Mrs. Claus help? I want a Jailbreak Roblox set and the museum set in Roblox.
Riley Wilhelm, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat? I’m thankful for the USA. I want white headphones and I want the D 3 Mal doll and the Audre doll. Last, I want colored magnet balls.
Love,
Miley Reyes (I am not going to write a lot cause I will draw), 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
Can you fly without reindeer? Do you know Elfie my elf? I want a Minecraft starter pack and a wireless controller sport blue for my dad. I am thankful for God. And you.
Love,
Tres Roberts, 7 and a half
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I like Fortnite and Nerf toys and Hot Wheels!
Love,
David Flores, 9
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Surprise unicorn LOL Goo Goo Galaxy Feature doll, Kinetic sand slime, MC boots chain mail. Santa, Do you go fishing? Yes or no? Will you get a toy for my brother?
Love,
Juliet Bautista Laguna, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for my family and my dog. Do you have a car? What I want for Christmas is a Goovy Wubble and a Mario and Sonic and the Olympic games. That is it.
Love,
Kellen Birchfield, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for my family and my friends Christopher, Kellen and Riley. Do you go swimming in the summer? What I want for Christmas is a Jetson Strike Hoverboard and a PD4 and a Rad. Robots Turbo Bot and a Hot Wheels colossal crash!
Love,
Iker Torres, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat? I am thankful for my mom and dad and sister. I would like to ask for a Nerf Dart Rover and an iPhone 11 Pro.
Love,
Michael Andraed, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
Do you sleep at night? I am thankful for my family and my cousin. For Christmas I will want PJ Masks for my baby brother and LOL Surprise Kick Scooter movie robot. My brother wants elf pets arctic fox and a Dreamhouse care clinic vehicle. Are your reindeer real?
Love,
Evelyn Soriano, 7
Trinity
West Morgan Elementary, Mandy Walden's second grade class
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family, God, and Jesus. For Christmas, I would love a pet hedgehog, lots of slime, and Mr. Sketch markers.
Jansyn Adams, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my puppy. For Christmas, I would love a Scruff-A-Luv, a Nintendo game, and a big Hatchimal egg.
Adalyn Ashby, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my dog. For Christmas, I would love a Nintendo Switch, PS4, and slime.
William Contreras, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my animals. For Christmas, I would love a D.S., iPad, and glitter slime.
Zoey Crane, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my mom and dad. For Christmas, I would love a Nintendo Switch, Race With Ryan game, and Hot Wheels.
Leonardo Cruz, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for God and Jesus. For Christmas, I would love a pet mouse, Green Bay Packers jersey, and a GoPro.
Gracen French, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for Santa! For Christmas, I would love a Barbie house, girl Legos, and JoJo Siwa doll.
Abigail Hernandez, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my grandparents. For Christmas, I would love a PS4, a big train track, and a tablet.
Henry Hernandez, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for Christmas. For Christmas, I would love a fishing bow and arrow, four wheeler, and a go-kart.
Crimson Lambert 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my pets. For Christmas, I would love a four wheeler, a Christmas turtle, and Avengers.
Richard Marshall, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family. For Christmas, I would love a Mr. Sketch Palette, iPhone 11, and an Apple computer.
Ashlyn Maxwell, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my siblings. For Christmas, I would love slime, Hatchimals, and perfume.
Ellabell Manor, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for everybody! For Christmas, I would love a laptop, a sketch book, and Play-doh.
Michael Mendez, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family. For Christmas, I would love a LOL House, an iPad, and slime.
Jully Meza, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family, friends, and my teacher. All I want for Christmas is to have fun with my family and friends!
Chloe Posey, 7
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my teacher and my family. For Christmas, I would love a PS4, UPS costume, and a four wheeler.
Nicholas Sanford, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for God, Jesus, and Christmas! For Christmas, I would love a go-kart, two hamsters wearing Santa hats, and two hamster size football helmets.
Case Terry, 8
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for God, Jesus, and my family. For Christmas, I would love a LOL House, LOL Glamper, and slime.
Baylyn Thomas, 7
Trinity
