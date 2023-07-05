Limestone County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Jul 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Limestone County restaurant ratings from June 19-23. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens: 87• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90• PSM 2023 Inc. dba Subway, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison: 93• Bob's Quick Mart, 1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens: 95• D & L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd. S., Athens: 95• Applebees, 1331 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 96• B & K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens: 96• Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens: 96• Nutrition on the Square, 209 W. Lynn's Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens: 99 Stop watching this discussion. 