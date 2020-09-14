Twelve high school seniors from Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Sept. 26 at Lawrence County High School. At stake is the chance to earn college scholarships and the opportunity to compete at the state level.
Local Distinguished Young Women program set for Sept. 26
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
- Updated
