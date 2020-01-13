Three high school seniors will represent Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties at the state Distinguished Young Women program this week in Montgomery. The program will feature 44 participants, including Zoe Smith of Morgan County, Kinley Sutton of Lawrence County and Brina Harden of Limestone County.
Created to inspire and motivate girls to become influential women, the Distinguished Young Women program’s list of former participants includes astronauts, scientists, politicians, business executives, doctors, authors, inventors and entertainers.
The contestants will compete in interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent.
For talent, Sutton, of Hatton High, will sing “This Girl,” Harden, of James Clemens High, will perform “Liz on Top of the World” on the piano and Smith, of Priceville High, will tap dance to “Rise Up.”
Smith, Sutton, Harden and the other 41 representatives arrived in Montgomery on Friday. The week of activities will culminate with preliminary competition on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at Frazer United Methodist Church. Finals will be 7 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Participants, who are vying for scholarships and a place at the national Distinguished Young Women program, secured spots at state by winning at the county level.
After graduation, Sutton plans on attending the University of North Alabama and pursuing a career in pediatric nursing, Harden plans on attending Georgetown University and becoming a corporate attorney and Smith plans on attending Auburn University and studying physical therapy.
