Brina Harden, of Limestone County, finished in the top eight at the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program on Saturday in Montgomery.
The program featured 44 high school seniors from across the state. Dominique Verville, representing Montgomery County, received the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama and will compete in the national program this summer.
Judges rated the candidates on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent.
Along with a top eight finish, Harden earned a self-expression award. Harden, a student at James Clemens High School and member of the National Honor Society, serves on the student government association and participates on the debate team. After graduation, she plans on pursuing a career as a corporate attorney.
Other local participants were Zoe Smith of Morgan County and Kinley Sutton of Lawrence County. Smith, a student at Priceville High, plans on attending Auburn University and becoming a physical therapist. Sutton, a student at Hatton High, plans on studying pediatric nursing at the University of North Alabama.
