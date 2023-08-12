Gigi and I often enjoy a cup or two of coffee sitting at our breakfast table, overlooking the front yard. We have a nice piece of property in the Lacey’s Spring community.
The breakfast nook just off the kitchen offers an excellent opportunity to relax and look over the landscaping that we have done over the 17-plus years we have been here. And then a comment comes from across the table ...
Why did you plant that there?
After careful thought and consideration, my answer, “there was nothing there,” doesn’t seem to be enough. To be fair, most all the plantings were before I was educated in the ways of landscape design by my ACES and Morgan County Master Gardener friends. I now know that one must consider many aspects of a plant before actually digging a hole. Things such as economics, function, environmental impact, sun versus shade, mature height and width, seasonal colors, and general aesthetic appeal. As a certified Master Gardener I mostly understand the many aspects of landscape design and you can too — refer to ACES.edu and type ANR0813 into the search bar to get an outstanding document describing all the things that I did wrong some years ago!
You know those colors don’t go together, don’t you?
I want to say, “I’m color blind, remember,” but that seems too harsh. Instead, we talk about something called a color wheel — knowledge gained during the Master Gardener certification course. Seems that colors opposite each other on the color wheel are complementary and so choosing plants based upon color is made much easier. The Better Homes and Garden website (bhg.com) offers a multitude of discussions with regard to color choices — often geared toward paint colors, but applicable to plants as well. It will take some time, but eventually my landscape will have complementary colors with plants placed in the appropriate location within the yard.
Those plants are too close to the house and block the view from the street!
It is difficult to disagree with this observation since I have had to severely prune azaleas and other shrubs in the flower bed bordering the house. In a couple of extreme cases, removal of evergreen trees and a fig tree was required — in my defense, these plantings were present when we moved into the house. Again, the answers to this question can be found in ANR0813 referenced above. All you need to know about landscape design in one easy read!
Where’s the thriller, the filler, and the spiller?
First thoughts are often dangerous — I thought I was the thriller, but alas after many years, I have filled up and spilled over my belt so I thought it best to listen rather than speak! Then I realized, my sweetie has been talking to my MG friends. Container Garden design was one of the discussions during the MG certification course — addressing the use of a thriller centerpiece, a filler planting, and a spiller that drapes over the container. Turns out both the aces.edu and bhg.com websites have considerable information regarding container gardening design considerations.
The view from the breakfast nook window has steadily improved over the years. Especially after I was “educated” on the ways of gardening during the MG certification course in 2017. Fortunately, you now have the secret to a pleasant morning coffee break — plan that landscape before digging!
Also, if you are ready to dig, buy those plants and get some expert advice (I will test your soil pH, but no advice!) at the Morgan County Master Gardener Association annual plant sale in April every year or at any time through our members, our website, or our Facebook page — Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Happy gardening.
