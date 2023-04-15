On a sunny afternoon in May 2021, the creative director of an animation studio and a martial arts instructor met for lunch at Jimmy John’s. As they talked about their love for martial arts and passion for sharing the gospel, using a napkin, they mapped out a strategy for a new show.
That napkin formed the basis for “Righteous Warriors,” one of the latest production ventures for the Hartselle-based Brainy Pixel Productions.
Think “Kung Fu Panda,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Ninjago” combined with a Christian message.
“I was thinking it would be really cool if we could put together some sort of animation that involved martial arts and teaching the Bible. Finding content that is cool and positive from a Biblical perspective is tough. We are trying to fill that hole,” said Charles Owens II, owner and operator of JMK Martial Arts & Fitness in Hartselle.
“And, possibly, introduce kids for the first time to who Christ is,” added Brannon Hollingsworth, creative director for Brainy Pixel. “Many people don’t know Jesus. They only know the word ‘Jesus’ as a curse word. That’s the only context they have for Christianity and Christ. It would be really cool if we could teach them about Christ.”
The concept for “Righteous Warriors” originated after Owens played the harmonica on Brainy Pixel’s production of “Cubekins” — a 3D animated show similar to “Veggie Tales.”
“David Vest, a Priceville composer, created the music for the show. We asked if he knew someone who could really wail on the harmonica. He said he had a guy. It was Charles,” Hollingsworth said. “I was blown away by the harmonica and said, ‘I’ve got to meet this guy.’ Pretty quickly we realized we shared the same interests and started brainstorming about combining martial arts and the Bible.”
After the original idea of a martial arts training series where Owens would teach moves and an animated character would talk about Biblical truths received a lackluster response from a test audience, the duo tried another concept.
“What it came down to was the animated character wasn’t cool enough and kids want cool. We have to embed the teaching and wisdom and truth of God in cool,” Hollingsworth said.
To create that “cool” character,” Hollingsworth turned to Ivan Anaya with MercyWays Studios, a Christian comic company in El Salvador.
“I asked him if he could do a sketch of the Master Wan character. When we saw what he created, Charles and I lit up. It was so cool. We knew that was the Master Juan that kids were going to be excited about,” Hollingsworth said.
The drawing featured a white tiger — the mascot of Owens’ studio JMK (Jung Moo Kwan) — in a Gi with a light blue top, red waistband and dark blue pants with a red tiger scratch on the upper left leg. Written on the top are the Korean characters for “Jung Moo Kwan,” which means “Righteous Martial Arts.”
The Master Wan character and the show’s title pay tribute to Wan Yung Chung, who instructed Owens’ father in martial arts and created the Jung Moo Kwan.
“What is interesting is when Master Chung came over to the United States in the 1960s, he was not a Christian, but the school he brought from South Korea was the Righteous Martial Arts school. Later, Master Chung became a Christian. Every word out of his mouth now is scripture. He is on fire for the Lord,” Owens said.
To finance the first “Righteous Warrior” episode, Brainy Pixel and JMK partnered with First Word Ministries, an organization founded by Owens’ father, Charles Owens.
“We already have done our pre-production. We have created our characters and have a script two minutes long. This is what the business calls a ‘proof of concept piece.’ There is a whole little story in the episode to give people an idea of what it can be. We can take that and potentially go to studios to ask for funding,” Hollingsworth said.
With each minute of 2D animation costing $5,000, the creators hope to raise $10,000 for the two-minute introductory piece.
“We are treating the fundraising like a Kickstarter or Indiegogo. We are giving rewards to donators and trying to incentivize people and give them something cool to thank them,” Hollingsworth said. “Hopefully two months after it is funded, we will have something people can see.”
More than $3,500 has already been raised from local businesses, including Ascend in Decatur and Stillwaters in Cullman, and individuals.
“Animated content has influenced 99% of us. We go to Disney World and see animated movies. If we can use that arena so that the Bible is portrayed and Jesus proclaimed, we can make a difference and teach life skills so 20 years from now kids can say, ‘I was influenced in a positive manner by ‘Righteous Warriors,’” Owens said.
Along with Master Wan, the first episode will feature tempter characters. Brainy Pixel is calling the characters based on the ninja motif, “sinjas.”
“They are ninjas that represent certain sins. The name ‘sinja’ was all Charles. It was a stroke of brilliance,” Hollingsworth said.
With the first script complete, Hollingsworth and Owens are thinking ahead to future episodes.
“We are basing everything on scripture. One of our scriptures is Galatians 5 that talks about the acts of flesh. We are going to take three — sorcery, strife and fits of anger — and develop them into characters. Sorcery will be our magic guy, fits of anger will be our big heavy and strife will be our guy that is swift,” Hollingsworth said.
For “Righteous Warriors,” Brainy Pixel is targeting children, specifically boys, ages 7 to 11, and their fathers.
“Our goal, our main goal, is to see Christ honored and glorified. We are going to introduce children to the concepts of courageousness, valor and righteousness using the lens and excitement of martial arts and cool characters,” Hollingsworth said.
For more information about “Righteous Warriors,” visit brainypixel.com/righteous-warriors. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/yvfwy2df or send checks to 345 Shag Bark Trail, Somerville, 35670.
