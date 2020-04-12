The Morgan County Master Gardener Association has rescheduled its annual plant sale from April to May 16-17.
We, like you, hope and pray the COVID 19 virus has moved on by then. We will wait to see what the future holds closer to the May date. But in the meantime, we have thousands of plants to care for and to keep happy until we can safely sell them. We are practicing safe distancing and scheduling our volunteers with only a few folks watering during the same time.
We have plans to attend the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on Saturdays and take a few of our plants to sell at our Ask a Master Gardener booth. Our plants are healthy and beautiful. They have been talked to and babied, and are ready for their forever home.
But what is more important at this time is the safety and health of our master gardeners and the public. So we will do everything at a distance. If you are looking for a specific plant, email us at mcmga.plantsale@gmail.com and we will let you know if we have it and if we can bring it to the farmers market.
It’s a great time to learn more about gardening and put those skills to good use.
There are a tremendous number of online course, workshops and meetings geared toward assisting everyone with their gardening needs. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, you will find something for everyone at ACES.edu. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System has done an amazing job with promoting their internet programs that are free to anyone who has an interest.
It’s a great time to start a gardening diary or a weather journal. It doesn’t have to be a fancy journal, just something to keep notes of what you have planted, where you planted it, and where you got the plant. You can mark the days you water, fertilized, or saw that first hummingbird.
Note any challenges you have with a specific plant or what plants you have that seem to survive the challenges. Keeping a gardening journal will help you be a better gardener.
Just don’t spend all of your time sitting and watching “how to” videos. Get outside and put some of what you learned in place.
