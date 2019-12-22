To place a notice in “Meetings,” call 256-340-2433 or mail to P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609-2213, ATTN: Meetings; fax to 256-340-2392; or email to news@decaturdaily.com. Please submit items a week in advance. Some events could be altered because of the holidays.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 12-step groups
• Stairway AA Group: Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. Women's meeting, 7 p.m.; Sunday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 7 p.m.; Located in Gateway Shopping Center, 1806 Sixth Ave., #G2, Decatur. Entrance off of Magnolia St. S.E., in back. All meetings are nonsmoking and non-vaping. Wheelchair accessible. aahuntsvilleal.com.
• Hartselle Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 527 Sparkman St. Sundays, closed meeting, 9 a.m. and open meeting, 6 p.m.; Monday through Friday, noon-1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesday as 7 p.m. are closed meetings; Thursday speaker, 7-8 p.m.; each third Thursday 7-8 p.m. is birthday dinner, speaker 8-9 p.m.; first Friday 6 p.m. eating, 7 p.m., unity meeting; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., women’s meeting, and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 p.m., Big Book study; All meetings are nonsmoking; 256-606-6211, 256-606-8375 (call for wheelchair accessible meetings) or 800-658-7576 or see the12traditions.com.
• For information regarding Overeaters Anonymous, call 505-891-2664 or visit oa.org.
• For information regarding All Addicts Anonymous, call 888-422-2476 or visit alladdictsanonymous.org.
• For information regarding Narcotics Anonymous, call 256-227-2986.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Open Minds and Miracles, meets Sundays (6 p.m.) and Monday through Friday (7 p.m.) at 406 Pine Avenue, Decatur. For more information, call 800-239-5509 or 866-985-0008.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon Meeting, Hartselle Hope Group, 527 Sparkman St. S.W., Hartselle. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7 p.m. First Friday of each month is unity meeting AA and Al-Anon meet together. All meetings are nonsmoking. 256-612-7972 or 256-773-9626.
• Opportunity Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson Street, Decatur. All meetings nonsmoking. For more information call 256-566-8625.
• Easy Does It Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. All meetings at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson Street, Decatur. All meetings nonsmoking. For more information call 256-341-7168. 888-425-2666, 256-885-0323, al-non.alateen.org, alnwfl-al-anon.org
• Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step group for those affected by various addictions, Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., large group meeting; 8 p.m., gender-specific groups; child care provided; Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W. 256-353-8579.
Support Groups
• Hartselle Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sparkman Civic Center. 256-502-8424 or 256-502-1221.
• Alzheimer’s Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., Monday, Hospice of Limestone County Office, 405 S. Marion St., Athens. 256-232-5017 or 256-232-8697.
• Kid to Kid with simultaneous Parent/Adult Group, for grieving children ages 6-12 and their caregivers, Community Bereavement Center, Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-584-0058.
• Parents Forever, support group for parents who have lost a child (any age) to death. Call for schedule. Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. 256-350-5585.
• Day by Day, group for widows over 50, Hospice of the Valley Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Men’s Grief Support Group, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Empty Arms, for those grieving the loss of a child during pregnancy or within the first year of life, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Respectively Yours, for those grieving the loss of a parent, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Stolen Sorrow, for those coping with the homicide of a loved one, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Survivors of Suicide (SOS), for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• The Mourning After, for widows under 60, 5:30 p.m., Bereavement Center, Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Grief Share Support Group, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Decatur Baptist Church. 256-353-8579.
• DivorceCare ministries, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Decatur Baptist Church. 256-353-8579.
• Celebrate Recovery, Mondays, First United Methodist Church Hartselle, 210 Hickory St. S.E. Dinner, 5:30 p.m., $3 suggested donation. Large group meeting, 6:15 p.m., followed by open share group then dessert. Free childcare provided.
• Good Grief, Thursday, support group for ages 13-19 coping with the death of a loved one, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-350-5585.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post No. 15, American Legion Building, 7 p.m.
• American Legion Unit 15 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Building.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Centron Drive. Rev. Myron Mooney, 256-345-4841.
• TOPS AL74, 5:30 p.m., Aquadome. 256-974-1090.
• TOPS AL161, 9:30 a.m., First Christian Church, East Main Street, Hartselle. 256-773-5276 or 256-482-3971.
• Athens Community Band, rehearsals, 7 p.m., McCandless Hall, Athens State University. No auditions or fees. 256-233-6548.
• Agility, Balance, Strength, "ABS," 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, community classes for seniors to prevent falls. Seniors with limited mobility welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Oak St. N.E., Decatur. Parking off Vine Street Northeast. No charge for classes. 256-353-0253
• Senior exercise and line dancing, 10 a.m., fellowship hall, Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar St. S.W. 256-565-5690.
TUESDAY
• AARP Chapter No. 234, 11 a.m., Decatur Senior Center, Memorial Drive. Lunch is $6. 256-306-1010.
• Tennessee River Chapter of the Sierra Club, 6:30 p.m., Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. 256-353-9121.
• Huntsville Chapter of the Alabama Archaeological Society, 7 p.m., auditorium, Huntsville Public Library, Main Branch. 256-881-4322.
• Mary Lou Dancy Chapter No. 320 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge.
• Athens Speaking Up Toastmasters, 5:45-7 p.m., 124 Cloverleaf Dr., Athens. 708 691-2447.
• TOPS AL55, 9-11 a.m., Aquadome, Room B. 256-221-5361.
• TOPS AL343, Moulton; weigh-in, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tammy’s Barbershop, 760 Main St. 256-974-1511 or 256-974-6596.
• Coffee and Careers, 7 a.m., Java Jaay, 1713 Sixth Ave. S.E. Call 256-445-2627 and email stef.whitlow@gmail.com.
• Variety of beginner and advanced card groups, billiards, line dance, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Decatur Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W. Home-cooked lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, includes dessert and coffee: $7. 256-355-7275.
WEDNESDAY
• Cotton Valley Chapter of Embroiderers Guild of America, 10 a.m., Fort Decatur. 256-353-4674.
• Daybreak Rotary, 7 a.m., Elks Lodge, 2625 Centron Drive S.W.
• Agility, Balance, Strength, "ABS," 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, community classes for seniors to prevent falls. Seniors with limited mobility welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Oak St. N.E., Decatur. Parking off Vine Street Northeast. No charge for classes. 256-353-0253.
• Dulcimer music (beginner lessons available), 8:30 a.m. Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W. 8-11 a.m. Home cooked lunch, $7. 256-355-7275.
• Variety of beginner and advanced card groups, billiards, line dance, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Decatur Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W. Home-cooked lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, includes dessert and coffee: $7. 256-355-7275.
THURSDAY
• Lt. J.K. McBride Camp 241 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, 6 p.m., Board of Education building, 14131 Market St., Moulton. 256-974-0909.
• Memory Café, 1-2:30 p.m., Decatur First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 805 Canal St. N.E. Devotions, singings, refreshments, games and crafts for those with memory issues and their caregivers. No charge; donations accepted. Care partner required to stay with participant. 256-355-0277.
• Senior exercise and line dancing, 10 a.m., fellowship hall, Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar St. S.W. 256-565-5690.
• Variety of beginner and advanced card groups, billiards, line dance, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Decatur Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W. Home-cooked lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, includes dessert and coffee: $7. 256-355-7275.
FRIDAY
• 8ers of Decatur, square dance, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aquadome. 256-340-0532.
• Agility, Balance, Strength, "ABS," 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, community classes for seniors to prevent falls. Seniors with limited mobility welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Oak St. N.E., Decatur. Parking off Vine Street Northeast. No charge for classes. 256-353-0253
• Variety of beginner and advanced card groups, billiards, line dance, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Decatur Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W. Home-cooked lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, includes dessert and coffee: $7. 256-355-7275.
SATURDAY
• Alabama/Morgan County Alabama Democratic Conference, meeting, 10 a.m., Moulton Heights Missionary Baptist Church. 256-230-7032.
• National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1480, open to all Morgan and Limestone County federal active and retired employees; 9 a.m., Alabama Veteran's Museum and Archives, 100 Pryor St., Athens; breakfast served. 256-233-0248.
• Fleet Reserve Association Branch 278, noon, Greenbrier Bar-B-Que, I-565, Exit 3. 256-773-6283 or 650-5748.
• Overeater’s Anonymous, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market St., Education Classroom No. 3. No dues or fees, or weigh-ins. 231-287-0603.
