Alcoholics Anonymous, 12-step groups
• Beltine Recovery Group (12 Steps), every Monday, 7 p.m., Beltline Church of Christ Room 323, 2159 Beltline Road S.W. All meetings are open to anyone. All meetings are non-smoking. For more information, call 256-620-0306.
• Hartselle Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 527 Sparkman St. Sundays, closed meeting, 9 a.m. and open meeting, 6 p.m.; Monday through Friday, noon-1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesday as 7 p.m. are closed meetings; Thursday speaker, 7-8 p.m.; each third Thursday 7-8 p.m. is birthday dinner, speaker 8-9 p.m.; first Friday 6 p.m. eating, 7 p.m., unity meeting; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., women’s meeting, and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 p.m., Big Book study; All meetings are nonsmoking; 256-606-6211, 256-606-8375 (call for wheelchair accessible meetings) or 800-658-7576 or see the12traditions.com.
• For information regarding Overeaters Anonymous, call 505-891-2664 or visit oa.org.
• For information regarding All Addicts Anonymous, call 888-422-2476 or visit alladdictsanonymous.org.
• For information regarding Narcotics Anonymous, call 256-227-2986.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon Family Support Group (12 Steps), every Monday, 7 p.m., Beltline Church of Christ Room 318, 2159 Beltline Road S.W. All meetings are open to anyone. All meetings are non-smoking. For more information, call 256-620-0306.
• Al-Anon Meeting, Hartselle Hope Group, 527 Sparkman St. S.W., Hartselle. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7 p.m. First Friday of each month is unity meeting AA and Al-Anon meet together. All meetings are nonsmoking. 256-612-7972 or 256-773-9626.
