On Sunday, Mother’s Day, sons and daughters will honor the women who kissed scraped knees, dried tears, told bedtime stories, gave hugs and served as cheerleaders, confidants and advisers.
Local leaders shared stories about the women important to them.
Peggy Allen Towns, historian and author, on her mother Myrtle Lyle Allen
What is the most important lesson she taught you?
While she was humorous, she taught many life lessons, to name a few: love God and others, value family, that I can do whatever I set my mind to, “If you don’t know where you’ve been, you’ll never know where you are going,” to be kind, strong and independent.
What memories stand out to you?
I smile when I think of Saturday evenings many years ago. As small children, after taking our baths, my mother would go over the Sunday school lesson with us, preparing us for Sunday school.
She loved to read and instilled in her children a love for books. She’d walk us to the library and allow us to check out two books, one we wanted to read and, the other, a book she wanted us to read, which we’d have to write about.
My mother loved people. Our home was always open, family and friends would often come by to chat, they could always find a hot meal, and some would stay a while. She valued the family connection.
How did she shape the person you have become?
My mother was a nurturer and I attribute my compassion to her. I suppose my religious values stem from both she and my grandmother, Bertha Polk Lyle, who was a pastor here in town when it was taboo for women to preach, let alone pastor a church. I still love Sunday school and teach a class at my church, Canaan. I also contribute my love for history to her, particularly Black history.
My mother also had many sayings, she passed in 2000, and as they come to mind, not only do they encourage me, but I, too, draw strength as I reflect on them.
If she was a TV mother, who would she be?
I’m old, so I suppose she was a combination between Florida (her strength and humor) on “Good Times” and Claire Huxtable (her stability and protection) with "The Cosby Show.”
Kelli Powers, president and chief executive officer of Decatur Morgan Hospital, on her grandmother
Who is the mother or mother figure who influenced your life?
I had a wonderful mother growing up, but my mother’s mother, Granny, was the person who most influenced my life.
What is the most important lesson she taught you?
That being honest with someone is showing them great love. Granny was a lady with strong Christian values and a tremendous work ethic. She was tough with her discipline, but she also loved me as her own child. I was the oldest girl and she kept my older brother and younger sister while our parents worked. By being honest with us, we learned the “why” behind our discipline and how to make better choices.
What memories stand out to you?
She expected you to do the right thing no matter what, like being at church on Sundays. I can still see myself sitting with her on the very back pew of our church. She would always comment how I must quit biting my fingernails and, eventually, I did due to her persistence.
How did she shape the person you have become?
Her persistence in coaching and mentoring me is how she shaped the person I am today. When I was in college, she would write me letters and postcards giving me advice or just positive words of encouragement. She grew up very poor in Tuskegee and her father passed away when she was 13. She had to grow up fast and never had the opportunity to finish high school, much less go to college. She wanted all of her kids and grandkids to do more than she could and impact others’ lives in a positive way.
If she was a TV mother, who would she be?
She would be a mix of Carol Brady (not as groovy as Carol) but hip and Olivia Walton, who was a very religious and loving woman.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, on her mother, Minnie Baldwin
What is the most important lesson she taught you?
She was responsible for instilling the values I hold dear, including the importance of family and how to treat others.
What memories stand out to you?
She passed away very young at age 53, but lived a very full life. She was a very passionate educator and loved her students and related well with them all. So much so that to this day, more than 30 years later, I still have former students share with me how she impacted their lives by listening first and sharing “pearls of wisdom.” She was also an incredible cook throughout the year, but especially during the holidays. Our house was always filled with the aroma of fresh baked items that she loved to share with family, friends and neighbors.
How did she shape the person you have become?
She was adamant that we live according to Luke 12:48 “to whom much is given, much is required.” In that wisdom you know and understand what it means because of the blessing of our talents, resources, knowledge, time — we are expected to share with others, and she modeled that for me very well.
Terri Collins, state representative for Decatur, on her mother JoAnn Doyle
Who is the mother or mother-figure who has influenced your life?
My mom, JoAnn Doyle, was very influential in my life. She taught Sunday school and I did. She worked professionally and I did. She and my dad had a large friend group and I do. She loved the Lord and raised me to as well.
What is the most important lesson she taught you?
She taught me to be optimistic and kind. She has a lot more compassion than I do, but I learn from her and hope to be more like her.
What memories stand out to you?
Dinners, vacations, time together as a family, growing up with laughter and love and fun.
How did she shape the person you have become?
She has been active in my life, loving me and supporting me in anything I strive to do. I believe that solid ground of support helped me be confident and willing to step out in faith and lead.
Mindy Brubaker, Princess Theatre managing director, on her mother Debbie Brubaker
What is the most important lesson she taught you?
My mom taught me so many important lessons like working hard, doing things right the first time and being kind to others. But, if I had to choose one important lesson that stands out, it is to ask questions and think critically.
My mom often recalls a story in my adolescence where I came to her believing I had really thought through a topic I was working on at school. I was so proud that I had fully grasped the topic. In true mom fashion, she kindly began asking me questions and poking holes in the very arguments I was so proud of, causing me a great deal of frustration. My mom was able to make me question and rethink everything I had just learned.
While it was frustrating, as the learning process can be, it laid the foundation for me to consider all ideas from multiple perspectives and always be willing to change my mind with new evidence. I thank her often for this as she helped me become the critical thinker I am today.
What memories stand out to you?
Some of the fondest memories I have of my mom come from the amazing vacations we would take as a family. Before multiple sclerosis took her executive function capacity from her, she was a classic Type A personality. She was detail oriented, did vast amounts of research and planned the best parties, trips and events.
Our vacations were planned to perfection, giving us time to see the sights, eat delicious food and just relax. When we went to Disneyland, we walked through those doors with a meticulously scheduled plan of attack. She did the research and knew exactly what rides had the longest lines and we ran to those first to get them out of the way. She made reservations at the best places to eat, knew all the best rides and attractions to visit and when to hit them up to save time. By midday, we would walk by all the people waiting in really long lines for rides or food that we cruised through with minimal wait because of the diligent planning and preparation of my mom. It was the best.
How did she shape the person you have become?
I am who I am today because of my mom. My work ethic, my sense of humor, my love of people and my insatiable appetite for learning new things were all shaped by my mom. Mostly, it was just learning by example. She is an amazing role model and showed me, through her own behavior, what she expected of me.
She gave me love and unyielding support in all my goals and dreams. She also questioned me and challenged me when I was struggling or heading in the wrong direction. To this day, I look up to my mom in so many ways. I am so proud of her courage, determination and positive outlook on life, despite the significant setbacks and challenges that life has thrown her way. She is my best friend and I love her dearly.
