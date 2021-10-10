Morgan County Master Gardener Julia Chenault

Chenault 

Chrysanthemums give a lot of bang for the buck since there are many economic and cultural uses of this native of East Asia and northeastern Europe. Specific varieties are used in tea and garnishes for traditional dishes, as well as for biodegradable insecticides, especially for mosquitoes. They add major color to our landscapes and homes. I love to have them on my front steps in the fall.

— Julia Chenault is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

