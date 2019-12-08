Home composting replicates nature's process of breaking down materials on the forest floor where leaves fall to the ground and decay, creating what’s called leaf mold.
A garden soil regularly amended with compost is better able to hold air and water, drains more efficiently, and contains a nutrient reserve that plants can draw on.
Leaves represent a large percentage of yard waste and are loaded with minerals brought up from the tree roots. If you can shred or mow over them, the smaller size makes them decompose faster. Leaves are considered the carbon or "brown" part of compost.
Along with the grass clippings you may or may not collect, aged manure (not “fresh”) is one of the finest materials you can add to any compost pile. It contains large amounts of both nitrogen and beneficial microbes. Manure for composting can come from any vegetarian animal. Grass clippings and manure are considered the nitrogen or "green" part of compost. Layer or blend manure with carbon-rich brown materials such as leaves to keep your pile in balance.
Note: Do not compost kitchen scraps like meat, bones, whole eggs, dairy foods and fatty foods such as peanut butter, salad dressing, and cooking oil. These foods cause odors, and can attract rodents.
For your compost pile to “work”, it needs a proper ratio of carbon-rich materials, or "browns," and nitrogen-rich materials, or "greens." Mixing these materials or changing the ratio of one to the other can make a difference in the rate of decomposition. Achieving the best mix is more an art gained through experience than an exact science. The ideal ratio approaches 20 to 25 parts browns to 1 part green. Too much carbon (browns) will cause the pile to break down too slowly, while too much nitrogen (greens) can cause odor.
Organic waste needs water to decompose. You may need to hand water during dry times. For the best results, keep the pile moist but not soggy. Whenever you turn the pile, check it for moisture and add water as necessary. The rule of thumb is to keep the pile as moist as a wrung-out dishrag. If you feel your compost is getting too wet during the winter, you may consider covering it with plastic or a tarpaulin.
As microbes decompose organic matter, they deplete the oxygen in the pile. The more “air” you get into the pile, the faster it will decompose. The most usual way to re-oxygenate the pile is to turn it by hand, using a large garden fork. The object is to end up with the material that was on the outside of the original pile, resting in the middle of the restacked pile. This procedure aerates the pile and will promote uniform decomposition.
With the right blend of organic matter, water and air, the microbes release powerful digesting enzymes. After the enzymes break down the organic matter into small molecules, the microbes absorb these molecules and use them for energy and reproduction. Feel for heat radiating from your compost pile. If it is warm, you’re OK. If it’s not heating up, you may need to add more nitrogen (green) materials such as grass clippings, kitchen waste, manure, molasses or a handful of granular fertilizer.
Build your pile over soil or lawn rather than concrete or asphalt, to take advantage of the earthworms, beneficial microbes and other decomposers that will migrate up and down as the seasons change.
Experienced gardeners will testify that healthier soil grows healthier plants that naturally resist disease, insects, and other environmental pressures. By providing the right environment, i.e. nutrients, water and oxygen, you can reward yourself in a few months with a dark brown, earthy-smelling product you can proudly call your own homemade compost.
