Let me begin by saying that becoming a master gardener was the furthermost thing from my mind when someone talked me into taking the classes.
My thinking was, I know all I need to know about plants and farming. I spent several years in my younger days on a farm, and I remember from those times most things that go along with raising crops and gardens.
But to my surprise, I found that the science and practices presented in the classroom by experts from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service had advanced further than just using 13-13-13 fertilizer for everything that you planted.
In my garden/farming years of long ago, we didn’t have any soil samples to show us what our soil was lacking with respect to whatever we were planting. I used this new information not only as a guide on which fertilizers and nutrients to use, but also to help determine the seeds and plants best for the region where I lived.
So, as the classes went along, I began picking up little bits and pieces of things that would help me with ongoing maintenance and designing the grounds around my house. The time was well spent, but the rewards for the time spent came in a most unexpected way.
After my certification, I joined the local organization and started helping on their work days to meet the annual service hour requirements. Most people there were potting or propagating plants. Well, I can do that, but it was not my niche, and I was losing interest. Fortunately, I found my place in our organization — doing meaningful volunteer work that was also satisfying and enjoyable.
Greenhouse operations and maintenance suited my skills while providing a needed service to the propagators. I like the building, maintaining, improving and planning that goes into our greenhouses. We have three operating greenhouses, so there is plenty to do for me and others that might be interested in the operating and maintenance of greenhouses.
Much to my surprise and despite the maintenance type work that I do, I still pick up many things about the plants. For instance, I have learned what soil is required for specific plantings, when to plant versus what is being planted, how to plant, and how to care for them to get maximum enjoyment or production from the plants.
Learning about determinate versus indeterminate tomatoes for instance was especially important for my garden success. Recognizing the importance of “annual” versus “perennial” when choosing plantings also proved helpful. And, most importantly, if there are other questions that I need answered, I have 20-plus experts around me to give me an answer.
In conclusion, I would say that if you are interested in plants or the greenhouses that help them grow, or if you just want to make a contribution to the community by volunteering on some worthwhile and rewarding projects in a team environment, contact the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association through our Facebook page or via email at morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com.
In addition to the knowledge gained and community service provided — have some fun, too. My motto that I tell all is “we are volunteers, and if we don’t have fun, we won’t be here long!” It has been and continues to be a fun and rewarding experience for sure.
Join up and find your niche.
