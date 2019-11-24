Two years ago, winning a phalaenopsis orchid as a door prize put me on a track to learn about and enjoy these gorgeous and long-blooming flowers.
Orchids are a large group of diverse plants and grow in many environments. In nature, most grow on trees in tropical forests and receive filtered sunlight. They can be grown in pots that allow the roots to grow where they get air.
In some ways, orchids are easy to grow in a home because they don’t require intense lighting. Orchids need two hours of direct sunlight or 14 hours of fluorescent lighting, with plant placement within 6 inches of the lights. You may use sheer curtains or blinds if there is too much sun.
The actual amount of light required depends on the type of orchid. Finding the right spot in your home to place the plant may require some relocating.
You can buy a greenhouse orchid and enjoy the bright flowers for a couple of months by just watering. But if you want to keep it growing and flowering, you will have to understand what makes your orchid happy.
As tropical plants growing in trees, they like 70- to 80-degree temperatures during the day and 50-60 at night. Some need cooler temperatures in the fall to promote flowering, which is what I am trying to do now. They grow in a porous medium that allows complete aeration of the roots.
To duplicate these conditions in the home, air circulation can be provided by a fan and by placing the plant on a tray of gravel in which a constant level of water is maintained just below the top of the rocks. Outdoor growing during warm weather usually needs 50% shade cloth or other means of shading.
For watering, use lukewarm water, wetting all sections of the plant container and applying sufficient water to flush the potting medium thoroughly, to reduce salt build-up. To determine when the plant needs watering, test by pushing your finger down into the top 1 inch or more of medium. A dry finger means don’t wait, irrigate.
Most of the time you can water once or twice a week. This again depends on the type of orchid and medium. Orchids need to dry out between watering so oxygen can get to their roots. Wet roots are likely the major cause of orchid death. Water the plant thoroughly first and then pour water-soluble orchid fertilizer onto the potting mix about once a week during rapid growth.
Repotting may be necessary every other year since the medium decomposes. It is best done during warm weather and after flowering when new roots are beginning to expand. Soak the new medium overnight and water the current medium of your orchid. Remove the plant from the old medium and cut way any dead roots, which are dark and shriveled, with a clean cutting tool. Clean the pot and insert the plant. Add a potting mix of organic and inorganic compounds such as bark, charcoal and perlite and pack firmly. Reduce the amount of light and water temporarily, maybe a couple of weeks.
Information on raising orchids can be found on the internet, from the American Orchid Society, or attending local orchid society meetings. The Huntsville Orchid Society provides information on propagation, growth, culture and exhibition of orchids and you can find additional information at www.aces.edu
I hope this information gives you courage to begin an adventure with orchids. Growing orchids can be fun and certainly a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.