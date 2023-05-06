Morgan County Master Gardeners was formed in 1994 to supplement the efforts of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service agents in areas where volunteers could help with projects and education. Thus, a partnership was born with MCMGA acting as a volunteer arm of ACES.
Morgan County Master Gardeners has been engaged in many projects in the area. The following are examples of what we have done, or are continuing to do, in the community:
Ask a Master Gardener: Our expert volunteers work booths at various events with answers and advice regarding all things gardening. We also provide an opportunity to ask questions via our website at MorganCountyMGA.org or through our Facebook page at Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
Education: Our Lunch and Learn sessions are free to the public and are held on the second Wednesday of February through November from noon until 1 pm at the Aquadome in Decatur. Some examples of recent topics include “Planting for the Environment,” “Trees and Shrubs” and “Birds of Prey.” Also, members of MCMGA contribute articles to The Decatur Daily just like this one to inform, educate and inspire members of the community in all things gardening.
Beyond the Lunch and Learn series, MCMGA sponsors or participates in various workshops around the county to engage and educate communities about horticulture. One recent example of this activity is the Somerville Public Library Lecture Series during the month of March. Our members remain available for speaking engagements whenever asked!
Local school projects: Several local schools have benefited from projects by MCMGA, ACES, and community members alike. Examples are the Eva Elementary School courtyard, a butterfly garden at Austinville Elementary School and the Grow More – Give More Squash project with the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center.
Grants and scholarships: MCMGA provides monetary grants to local school projects that are horticulture related. An application process is in place and a follow-up presentation by the recipient school is part of the grant criteria. We have funds budgeted to provide a college scholarship to a graduating senior that is pursuing study in the horticulture field. And finally, MCMGA contributes annually to Auburn University — most recently contributing to the creation of a large outdoor classroom on the campus focused on horticulture study and research called the Transformation Garden.
Community Gardens: Our members are active in the “Common Ground” community garden located at the St. John's Episcopal Church. This garden is a certified wildlife habitat with an emphasis on native plants.
Beautification projects: Whether through monetary contributions or sweat equity, MCMGA has contributed to local projects for the community, including Hospice of the Valley gardens, Decatur Beautification and the Point Mallard wedding chapel grounds. Included in our support of Hospice of the Valley is a monthly donation of plants for the patients. MCMGA also contributed both sweat equity as well as materials and plantings for the renovation of the outdoor garden at the historic Jackson House in Moulton.
To fund these and other projects in the community, MCMGA has a few fund-raising activities throughout the year. MCMGA hosts our annual plant sale during the spring — this year in mid-April at the Point Mallard Pavilion. In addition, we also sell plants at various venues throughout the year.
Want to have some fun, learn some things, and provide a service to the Morgan County community? If so, sign up for the Master Gardener certification course. For more information, inquire at MorganCountyMGA.org, via our Facebook page at Morgan County Master Gardeners Association, or your local ACES offices.
