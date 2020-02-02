Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Perhaps it is time to turn our attention to flowers and candy. Who doesn’t love the beauty and fragrance of fresh-cut flowers displayed around the house? And, don’t forget the chocolate! And if your significant other is a plant lover, you might consider a live plant.
Our local nurseries and home and garden centers have a variety of species from which to choose. Depending upon the choice you make, these loving gifts might be something you would want in your yard to commemorate the celebration.
Speaking of your yard, it's time to give some attention to the flowers and shrubs already there. Here in north Alabama, the season will soon be turning to spring. This means pruning time is here. Pruning for growth means removing dead limbs, opening the plant for better air flow, balancing between vegetative and productive growth, and controlling size and shape.
As always, aces.edu is an excellent resource for more information regarding this critical subject — enter “pruning” in the search bar. A number of publications on the topic will appear, giving you the opportunity to further search for your particular plants and the details about caring for those plants in the area of pruning. While now might be the time for pruning and perhaps planting some dormant shrubs or cold weather vegetables, it is also time to be planning and preparing for what’s next in your yard and garden.
And what’s next is spring planting — whether lawn grasses, perennial shrubs and flowers, or annual shrubs, flowers and vegetables. The first step is to take a representative soil sample in the area where you anticipate planting. Our Alabama County Extension Service (ACES) or Morgan County Master Gardener Association (MCMGA) can direct you with regard to gathering and submitting the samples for analysis.
If soil pH is your primary concern, the MCMGA has the equipment to test for pH without shipping a soil sample. Once the soil has been tested and amended appropriately, action is required. In order to prepare the soil to suit your plants, you must answer the gardener’s “www” — that is, what, where, and when to plant. As to what and where, refer to your planting history, as crop rotation is recommended. The final decision, when to plant, will depend upon what is to be planted along with weather and environmental conditions such as soil moisture.
Besides the Farmer’s Almanac, there is an app available from ACES that provides considerable information regarding what to plant when, based upon your postal zip code. Go to your favorite app store and type “SOW” for a download of this excellent guide.
Your Morgan County Master Gardeners Association and ACES are both ready to consult with you regarding your pruning, preparing, and planting needs. Call your local Extension Office, visit the “Morgan County Master Gardeners Association” Facebook page, or email “mcmga.plantsale@gmail.com” and let us know how we might help. And don’t forget that the MCMGA is preparing for our spring plant sale April 18-19 at the Expo Pavilion at Point Mallard Park — hope to see you there.
Now it’s time to get those hands dirty!
