The times they are a changing. On Nov. 3, we all should set our clocks back one hour. And with that action, we should be reminded of the impending changes in the weather that are soon to appear.
Fall is here and winter is just around the corner. Triple-digit temperatures of summer (including October if you can believe that!) will give way to frost and freeze. Those tender plants that have been adorning your yard, patio, porches, etc. need to be protected. It may also be a good time for some added attention for your traditional indoor plants.
Care will prolong your treasured indoor plants' lives. Even though they remain year-round in a controlled environment, it is normal for indoor plants to enter a more dormant stage during the seasonal changes. Typically, they will require less fertilizer and water during the fall/winter period when the sun is at a lower angle in the sky.
However, there are as many care instructions as there are types of plants, so I would encourage you to seek guidance from your local Morgan County Master Gardeners by going to our Facebook page and either sending a message or an email with your inquiry. A response is normally provided within 48 to 72 hours.
As for your outdoor plants — there are many options available to you. One option, popular at my house for the larger plants, is to sacrifice the patio/porch plants to the garden gods — a bit extreme, but an option, nonetheless. Another more humane option is to bring those patio/porch plants sensitive to cold into the garage, particularly if your garage has south-facing windows. It can be a bit messy at times, but the garage provides a safe haven for most plants as long as you remember to water and groom on a regular basis.
For those of you fortunate enough to have a greenhouse, you have an excellent option for saving your tender outdoor plants for next spring. If you do take action to save those patio/porch plants for next year, be sure to give them a good once-over inspection. Before bringing plants into your home, go to ASPCA.org and confirm they are pet-safe.
Also, appropriate pest control action such as an insecticidal soap treatment prior to bringing them into your home, garage, or greenhouse is important. Seek guidance from your Morgan County Master Gardeners or enter "pest control" into the search bar at aces.edu — then scroll through the offering to see all the possibilities with regard to pests (around 250 hits).
One additional option for those patio/porch plants that will not survive the winter at your house is to give them to your Morgan County Master Gardeners. If you do not want or have means to store/protect them and do not want them returned, we will take your tired, your hungry, and your tender plants.
We have a greenhouse haven for them, and we will prolong their life and propagate where possible. In fact, we will happily sell them or their offspring back to you at our spring plant sale — the primary fundraising activity for the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Our plant sale proceeds fund all our community service activities, and we appreciate all the support you have given over the years.
Note this change for our 2020 plant sale: It will be April 18-19 at the Point Mallard pavilion. Additional details will be forthcoming as the date approaches.
Happy fall.
