Planting a seed and watching it grow is one of the most amazing experiences. I still get excited to see our yard turn into a lawn each fall when we overseed it with fescue seed.
Helping my parents and grandparents with their gardens growing up is one of those sweet memories that brings the kid out in all of us. Gardening makes you feel good while also beautifying your property. It is also a good way to get a workout.
Have you ever wanted to know why your tomatoes do not look good or why your yard has yellow spots? What about when and how to plant a tree? Do you like to volunteer and have fun? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you are the perfect candidate for our upcoming Tri-County Master Gardener class that will start Jan. 30.
The class will meet at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina, off of Mooresville Road, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. every Thursday, for 14 weeks. Topics covered are plant botany, soils and fertility, plant propagation, vegetable crops, fruit crops, lawns, annuals and perennials, pruning, landscape design, entomology, plant disease, plant care and selection, and how to volunteer. Each topic is instructed by specialists and extension agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, fellow certified master gardeners, and local horticulture professionals.
The Tri-County Master Gardeners are more importantly ambassadors of each local county Extension Office in Morgan, Madison, and Limestone counties. They are volunteers who love helping and educating people about home gardening. Their goal and primary mission is assisting Extension in helping all people, solving problems, and serving the needs of the community.
To become a certified Alabama master gardener, you are required to attend all of the classes and pass quizzes emailed to you following the subject covered. No worries, this is to ensure that you know how to find the correct research-based answer after you are certified. If you do not feel comfortable taking an online quiz, we can make other arrangements for you.
Another requirement is having 50 volunteer hours when and after you complete the class requirements. You have up to a year to complete these requirements. The cost of the class is $150. This covers a background check, name badge, and all the materials for the class.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a certified master gardener, contact Rhonda Britton at 256-532-1578 or email at rcb0003@aces.edu. You can also contact your local extension office in your county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.