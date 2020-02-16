Too much rain in the winter and not enough in the summer. It’s a common occurrence here in north Alabama, but it’s not so good for our gardens and landscapes.
The lack of rain combined with oppressive heat in the summer makes for stressed plants. We tend to try and help the situation by watering those plants to get them through the dry times.
But what can you do when the soil is completely waterlogged? The truth is: not much.
Waterlogged or flooded areas of your yard can cause problems for the plants you may have placed there. You can always dig French drains or try to align the edges of your beds with a drainage trench to help move the water away from your plants (and their roots), but you may want to wait for drier conditions to do so.
I don’t even like walking in my yard when it is too wet. Compacting wet soil only compounds the soil damage that can be done. If you need to work with your soil or drive a vehicle or tractor through your yard, it is best to wait until the soil is dry — but that is not always possible … or practical.
The good news is, while waterlogged plants are more susceptible to disease and damage due to lack of oxygen at the roots, in the wintertime, most plants are dormant and are not actively pulling from the surrounding soil.
---
Rain gardens
If you notice that a particular area of your yard tends to pool water and stay wet long after the rains have ended, you may want to adopt the “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach and consider planting a rain garden in that area.
Rain gardens are typically built in natural depressions or low-lying areas of your yard, using certain plants and placement to help an area drain more quickly while slowing down any stormwater runoff that can strip your soil and cause problems down the road.
An added benefit is that these gardens can become a beautiful addition to your landscape while masking and even fixing problem areas in your yard. They are designed to drain within a day, so mosquitoes should not be an issue in warmer months.
If you’d like to add a rain garden (or two) to your yard, do your research now, but wait until the spring to start planting — even when we have those warmer spells during winter that seem to confuse some plants into budding or blooming early.
Sudden temperature changes are detrimental to plants, so hold off on any garden installations until the threat of freezing temperatures has passed — typically the end of April here in the Tennessee Valley.
---
Keeping it covered
While mulch on your beds helps protect your plant roots during the winter, heavy rains can wash the mulch right out of your beds, leaving your plants more vulnerable when the temperature drops.
Not only that, but too much rain too fast can strip away the fertile top layers of your soil, leaving it less hospitable for your plants come spring. One way to help prevent this from happening in your garden is by planting a winter cover crop.
A cover crop, from legumes to rye, can yield a great many benefits for your winter garden. The crop can help prevent soil erosion, can help add beneficial nutrients such as nitrogen to your soil, can help break up compacted soil and can even help prevent weeds from sprouting in the spring.
You can get a list of cover crops, along with tips for what to choose to complement your growing season needs and planting schedules, on the Alabama Extension website at www.aces.edu.
