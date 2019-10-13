I am a succulent fanatic. Sticky, smooth, tall, or short — they are all wonderful. With minimal care they will grow, bloom, and multiply. I love them all until October, that is, when they become like spoiled and demanding children, taking up every sunny window, bench, or shelf available.
Give them the best sunny seat in the house and they still scream for more. So, starting in October my succulent love turns to the often overlooked sansevieria, otherwise known as snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue. During the dark days of winter, when other succulents are stretching their necks like giraffes looking for sun, sansevieria are thriving.
Sansevieria have all the benefits of succulents without the drawbacks, as well as the added benefit of improving the air you breathe and possibly even your health. These plants are one of the few that emit oxygen at night while taking in carbon dioxide. They also help to clean the air of chemicals from cleaning products, plastics, dyes, adhesives, varnishes, and paints.
Additionally, the smooth leaves don’t collect dust like fuzzy or groove-leaved plants, making them ideal for people with allergies. In a study by NASA (Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement, John C. Stennis 1989), mother-in-law’s tongue was found to be among the top 10 plants to remove benzene, formaldehyde, and other chemicals that cause headaches and eye irritation.
Sansevieria has also been identified as being useful in the treatment of "sick building syndrome," a condition in which individuals of a certain building develop symptoms linked to the building, but no specific illness is identified.
The low-maintenance growing requirements for mother-in-law’s tongue make it an excellent plant to keep in your bedroom, kitchen, or for that matter, almost anywhere in your house. In regard to basic care requirements, sansevieria prefer bright, indirect sunlight but can handle low or high light. Keep them out of direct sunlight or the leaves will burn.
The amount of water necessary depends on sun exposure, temperature, and humidity. Less is more in this case. More sun and heat will require more water. However, overwatering is a sure way to kill sansevieria. Generally, watering every one to two weeks in summer is sufficient. In winter, cut back to every two to three weeks. As for soil, sansevieria prefers loose, well-draining medium. A commercial cactus soil or a mixture of two parts potting mix to one part sand or grit is ideal. Finally, use a liquid 20–20–20 fertilizer at half strength 2–3 times during the growing season in spring and summer.
Sansevieria are making a comeback and gaining popularity in the world of plants. They come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. The most common varieties are the wide strap-like green banded variety which can grow up to 5 feet tall or the bird nest types which rarely get over 6 inches tall. Some of the new varieties have leaves as wide as 3–4 inches while others have narrow round, spear-like leaves. Colors can range from green to dusty blue to nearly black. Others are variegated with white or yellow stripes.
So, if you have a brown thumb and think you can’t grow anything, try a sansevieria. It's a plant that looks elegant, requires very little care and might even make you feel better. Give it the basic requirements, and sansevieria will provide years of enjoyment.
And yes, we will have several varieties of sansevieria at our bigger and better plant sale in the spring of 2020. I hope to see you at the Point Mallard Pavilion (Old Ice Rink) on April 18-19. Mark your calendar.
