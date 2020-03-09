Decatur’s Kari Erickson placed in the top 10 at the Alabama Outstanding Teen pageant held Saturday and Sunday in Alabaster.
Erickson, the daughter of Lee and Jennifer Erickson, competed as Miss Quad Cities’ Outstanding Teen. The sophomore at Hartselle High School performed a Bollywood dance to “Magenta Riddim” for talent. The judges also named Erickson as a top five finalist for community service.
The state pageant featured 42 contestants, who competed in fitness, talent, evening gown, onstage question and interview. Marcelle LeBlanc, Miss Coosa Valley’s Outstanding Teen, earned the state title and will represent Alabama at the national competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.