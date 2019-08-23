The Morgan County Child Advocacy Center honored Amy Garnett on Thursday night with the annual Champion for Children award, which recognizes a person dedicated to serving the children of Morgan County.
“Amy is the definition of a champion for children,” said Lainie Alexander, director of Morgan County Department of Human Resources. “She is a selfless child advocate who has stood in the gap for foster children time and time again.”
Garnett, who, along with her husband, Willard, started fostering and adopting children at risk of neglect or abuse 11 years ago, spearheaded the creation of CASA of North Alabama in 2014 and founded LifeLinks, which offers family support services and counseling.
Consisting of volunteers, CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) serves as the “eyes and ears” of the juvenile and family court system, connecting abused, neglected and abandoned children in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties with safe, permanent homes.
“You don’t think of entrepreneur and child advocate as going together, but that is what she is. Each step she takes, she strives to serve the children in our community even better,” Alexander said.
Previous Champion for Children honorees are Judge Charles Langham, Bruce Jones, director of Decatur Youth Services and Johnna Breland, an adoptive parent of special needs children.
