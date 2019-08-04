Have you ever wondered just what a master gardener is?
Master gardeners are extension system-trained volunteer educators. Under the direction of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, this program has a two-fold purpose: to increase the availability of home horticulture information through qualified volunteers and to extend the land grant mission across Alabama. Our gardening advice and programs are science-based. Our information is timely and you can always call The Master Gardener Helpline at 877-252-4769.
I’ve heard many folks talk about becoming a master gardener but never obtain the certification. Some have a fear of taking the weekly test that is a follow-up to the classes you attend. Some can’t carve out the four hours a week to attend the classes. Some are worried about the commitment of 50 volunteer hours. Some can’t budget the $150 needed to pay for the supplies and background check for the class. Some may have some challenges with the background check.
I hope I can help some of you overcome your excuses and move forward with your application. First, the application process is pretty simple. Go online to download the application —https://mg.aces.edu/how-to-become-a-master-gardener — and complete it. Then you can return it to the Morgan County Master Gardener Association, P.O. Box 3031, Decatur, AL, 35601, or to our local extension office. If you join the local association after completing the course, the Morgan County Master Gardener Association will reimburse you for 50% of the cost of the class.
Tests are given for several reasons. ACES officials really want to see if the material being presented is soaking in, but they also want to see if the instructors are getting the information to the students in a way that students understand. Tests are emailed to you to be completed and returned at your leisure.
Classes to become an Alabama master gardener are available twice a year. Each session has about 40 to 50 hours of class work, field trips and interactive labs. Those hours are done at a rate of four hours a week. The spring session begins in January and is held in the morning. The fall class begins in August and is held in the evening. This allows you to select the time convenient to your schedule.
The commitment of 50 volunteer hours is really the easiest requirement for completing the course. You have a year from the time you begin your classes and you will have so many options, you are bound to find one or two that you absolutely love. Plus, you don’t need to do the hours alone. One of the veteran master gardeners will volunteer to be your mentor for your first year. As your mentor, they will be available to answer questions or concerns about the master gardener program and volunteer with you on projects.
The best part of becoming an Alabama master gardener is the lifelong friendship you will make by sharing your love of gardening with others. Master gardeners love to share their plants, too. What more could you ask for than friends who share their plants? If you would like additional information on becoming part of the Morgan County Master Gardener Association or would like to attend one of our monthly meetings, contact Larry Moss, our president, at mcmga.plantsale@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.