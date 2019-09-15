Have you started seeing the signs of the holiday season breathing down our necks? Would you like to have an arrangement that would cover several of the holidays with very few changes? It would need to be an organic arrangement that is a little unusual with parts that can carry on for years.
Voila, make a pumpkin succulent arrangement and it will meet all of those expectations.
This is a fun "craft" that doesn't take a lot of time, and you can go as tame or as wild as you'd like. You need a pumpkin that you like, one that brings you joy. When picking the size, take into consideration where you plan to display it. It can be any color. There are several pumpkin types now, including ones that look like they have peanut shells all over them. When picking the shape, look for a pumpkin that has a bowl dip around the stem; it does not have to be deep.
Ingredients needed are sheet moss or Spanish moss, an assortment of succulents and both liquid and hot glue. A small foam brush is handy for spreading the liquid glue. Extras can include acorns, sweet gum balls, seedpods, dried flowers and other items you find in the woods. Interchangeable items are floral picks, seasonal ribbons and candles.
Clean the dirt from your pumpkin. Trim back the stem to its base. Do not carve or make holes in the pumpkin. This is important to ensure your pumpkin lasts a long time. Most arrangements are on the top one-fourth or one-third of the pumpkin.
Now, spread the liquid glue over the top and pat on the moss. The moss should be about one-half inch thick. Some like moss hanging down and some prefer no moss showing. It's your choice.
Next, add your succulents. If you are using a candle, put the candle in first and build succulents around it. Do not glue the candle in place. You may want to swap out the candle according to the holiday. It is advisable to put your taller succulents around the candle. They can help steady the candle. The succulent stems should be cut short or completely off. Start with the larger succulents first, placing them toward the middle of your pumpkin with smaller ones at the edges. Cover the stem and bottom of the succulents with the glue and then place succulents on the moss. Hold in place briefly. It may be easier to use liquid glue on the flat top surface and a glue gun to attach succulents on the slopes.
It's hard to believe but the hot glue on the underside or stem of the succulent does not seem to affect it. As you are applying the succulents, you can include the seedpods, acorns, etc. Trim the moss to your preference.
For each season you can insert seasonal floral picks in with the succulents. Avoid puncturing the pumpkin. Some ideas are ghosts, scarecrows and black cats for Halloween with turkeys for Thanksgiving. Go wild or classy for Christmas. If you decided to incorporate a candle, you can swap it out and even add ribbons. Candles can be white, multicolor, red for Christmas, orange for Thanksgiving, purple for Halloween and glittery if you'd like. As you can tell, this is your creation.
To take care of your pumpkin, keep it out of direct sunlight. Lightly mist the pumpkin once a week. Avoid letting water pool at the pumpkin stem. Although you can keep your pumpkin in the house for up to a week at a time, give it some rejuvenation outdoors in a semi-shady location two to three times a week.
When you are finished with your pumpkin, you can successfully plant the succulents in your garden or in pots. If your pumpkin succumbs and starts to rot, just peel off the entire succulent top. It has been suggested, that placing the pumpkin atop a piece of ¼-inch thick cardboard, will help keep moisture from collecting underneath and will prevent the pumpkin from rotting prematurely.
By the way, little miniature pumpkins look cute with just a few succulents right at the base of the stem. They make great place-card holders or guest party favors.
Want to know more about pumpkin succulent arrangements? Morgan County Master Gardeners is conducting a free lunch and learn workshop on this topic and other succulent crafts. Join us on Oct. 9, noon, at the Aquadome.
