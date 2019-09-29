When I was growing up on a farm in Arkansas, sunflowers and zinnias were always growing in my mama’s garden.
I cannot see a sunflower today without remembering those garden flowers and my mama among them pulling weeds or cutting some for the house. Today, when I travel through Morgan County on Alabama 36 or Upper River Road, I always admire the sunflowers, whether in groups or alone, that adorn those routes. Seeing them made me wonder about the sunflower, so I researched the plant and unearthed some fascinating facts about the lovely sunflowers of my youth.
As we all know, the sunflower follows the sun across the sky. In fact, the sunflower genus, Helianthus, is derived from two Greek words — “helios” meaning sun and “anthos” meaning flower. Because sun worship was practiced among many ancient peoples, the sunflower became revered as a living example of the sun’s power. Cultures associate sunflowers with long life, good fortune, friendship, and vitality. Others, including Native Americans, see sunflowers as representing the bounty of the harvest as well as a food source.
Beyond the beauty of the sunflower, there are many other benefits associated with these plants. Native Americans used the sunflower for medicinal purposes as well as a source of food. Medicinal uses have faded, but the food value is a recognized benefit of the sunflower.
Today, two basic types of sunflowers are grown — the smaller, black sunflower seed for its oil; and the larger, thicker-hulled sunflower seed for food. Sunflower oil has shown to improve heart health and lower cholesterol and is used for cooking as well as in beauty products.
Also, during my research, I found that maybe my mama was even smarter than I thought! You see, sunflowers attract insects — desirable and otherwise. In fact, sunflowers are among the most often mentioned flower in the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service’s publication, “Top Ten Most Wanted Bugs in Your Garden," which can be found by entering ANR-2283 in the search bar at aces.edu.
Another benefit called “trap cropping” is further proof of the wisdom of my mama and daddy. Trap cropping is defined by Wikipedia as “planting a crop that attracts undesirable pests away from nearby desirable crops.” Because I don’t always trust Wikipedia, I also consulted aces.edu — home of the experts. Their publication, UPN-2115, provides even more insight into the concept of trap cropping and helps to explain why sunflowers in my childhood were most often seen along the borders of gardens.
It seems the sunflower is a tough one too, despite the delicate beauty of the bloom. The various types of sunflowers are not considered a demanding plant. They are especially drought and heat tolerant — making them ideal for our north Alabama climate. They do not require a great deal of attention and will grow in about any type soil — from the sandy variety in my garden to the heavy clays I see along the highways of Morgan County. They are even comfortable in pots!
So, when you’re driving about the countryside enjoying the onset of fall, stop and admire the sunflowers along the way. See them for their beauty as well as their other benefits. Find a friend that raises them and ask for some seeds for spring planting — and don’t forget to plant them along borders to trap those pests.
Finally, follow a quote I found by Helen Keller — “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what sunflowers do.”
