Around this time of year, many gardeners get very tired.
Tired of weeding. Tired of watering every plant in sight. And, yes, even tired of picking and putting up the bounty from their gardens.
I have some friends with huge vegetable gardens who just stop harvesting anything by late summer, letting their plants go to seed before tilling them under in the late fall. Still others hardly leave their homes for more than an afternoon as they try to keep up with their garden’s production rate — canning, freezing or dehydrating every bit they can.
I tend to fall into the second group — I hate seeing anything go to waste. But there’s only so many jars of tomatoes and potatoes and green beans you can store (or use). There’s only so much room in your freezer (or room for another freezer!) for bags of corn and okra and peppers. And it gets old, going through the same process again and again for more of the same.
So, what to do with an overabundance of produce? Get creative.
By changing up things in your routine and taking a few extra steps in your preservation process, you can actually kill two birds with one stone: use more of what you’ve grown and effectively meal prep for more healthy dinners on those busy school nights down the road.
More is more
You have your process for canning tomatoes down pat, so, try something different with your next bucketful. Harvest some herbs (basil, oregano, garlic) from your garden and create fresh, almost ready-made spaghetti sauce to use during the cold winter months — or to give as gifts.
Simply add the herbs to your canning process with the tomatoes (I always add some lemon juice, too). You can use whole tomatoes, diced tomatoes or even pureed tomatoes — the choice is yours.
Adjust to your and your family’s tastes — if you dislike basil but love oregano, skip the basil and add extra oregano. I’ve even seen some canning recipes online that include meat for an almost-complete meal in a jar, but I have not tried those yet.
Who doesn’t love fresh salsa? This is one of my favorite things to do with the tomatoes and various peppers we grow in our garden. Again, the fun part is customizing to your specific taste, adding more jalapenos for heat or garlic for an extra kick — even a little cilantro for a different flavor.
If you have extra corn this year, why not try making corn salsa? Of course, there are a zillion ways to make it, but basically, you substitute corn for tomatoes usually used in salsa recipes.
Once you create your own starters, sauces and salsas, share them. Jars of homemade spaghetti sauce tied together with a package of noodles make a wonderful hostess or holiday gift, as do those jars of homemade salsa — and they are always appreciated.
Sneaky healthy
One thing my mother does with her extra produce is really genius — I am going to try it this year, and you should, too.
She takes extra vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower and celery tops, chops them up and dehydrates them. It takes just a while in a dehydrator for the celery leaves and a few hours for the broccoli and cauliflower. Then, she chops everything together in an electric chopper and puts it in a shaker jar (she usually saves old herb containers with the shaker tops— you can recycle Parmesan cheese containers, too).
Now, whenever she makes a soup or stew or a salad, she adds a few shakes of this blend for some added health benefits — and even her pickiest grandchildren are none the wiser.
You can add in anything else you can think of that you may want to incorporate into this blend. I plan to use some dried kale and maybe spinach. Again, make it how you want it!
By using a little more of your garden harvest in unexpected ways, you can add to the health benefits of growing your own produce, and make things easier for yourself down the road. You may even find a new favorite dish or snack in the process!
