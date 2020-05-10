Today, on Mother’s Day, families will honor women — the scraped knee-kissers, peanut butter and jelly sandwich-makers, tear-dryers, hug-givers, bedtime storytellers, cheerleaders, confidants and advisers.
Along with mothers, today celebrates grandmothers, aunts, teachers, pastors, Girl Scout leaders and coaches — women, who help shape, mentor and mold children.
For Mother’s Day, three north Alabama residents shared special memories of their mothers. For more Mother’s Day moments, read Chatterbox.
Wisdom of Motherhood
Monita Soni grew up in Mumbai, India, and works as a pathologist in Decatur
A mother’s love is that divine gift that enables children to do their best. Motherhood is not a noun, but a verb that personifies unselfish love.
I remember my mother every morning when I wake up. I open my eyes to my palms and recite the morning prayer. During the day, the rudraksh beads from her rosary guide my actions. At night, when my head touches the pillow, it is her voice that calls upon me to surrender myself to the creator: “Om Hari Sharna.”
I am fortunate to have a very loving, kind, courageous, talented and devoted mother. How I wish I could be with her on this Mother’s Day, but I cannot travel to India because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It breaks my heart.
Mother taught me a lot through her actions. She started her day early in Brahma Muhurta, the hour-and-a-half before sunrise. By the time other members of the house woke, breakfast was ready. She knew the way to everyone’s heart was through the stomach. We had fresh food every day — parathas and pickles, poori aloo, omelet toast, idli sambar and seviyan. The kitchen larder was full of homemade snacks. We had cakes, ladoos, custards, ice creams and pies. It was a charmed childhood, full of fun, food and gup-shup (talk).
We had wonderful conversations at the dinner table, which are dearly missed, but I don’t miss having to gulp down spinach with water. North Indian parents are very fanatic about their kids eating greens.
As I put away my wooden rolling pin in my kitchen drawer, the very same place my mother put it, I try to arrange the spices just the way she organized them when she visited. After she went back to India, I had to call her every day because I could not find anything. Today, I am grateful, because as I cook meals during this extended period of house arrest, I thank her. This is the ideal time to meditate on my mother’s recipes and guiding edicts.
Mother was very determined, but also gentle and angelic. She never laughed or cried loudly. My mother told me not to openly voice my opinion about others, but I have not followed that advice to the letter. In personal life, I am known to speak my mind, like my dad. I remember how she stopped me from criticizing my daughter. Mother said, “Monita, she is the only one who is with you, don’t be too strict, it’s for your own good.” My daughter overlooks my stubborn streak most of the time. My daughter is my honest critic. When I really need advice, I go to her.
My mother also said, “Save your money, because, ultimately, it will help you in any dire circumstance.” This is so true in the time of the pandemic when so many of us have to rely on our savings for food, shelter, health care and helping the needy.
My mother often said, “Apna Haath Jagannath.” As I explained the meaning of this cryptic phrase about independence and hard work, I realized that mother literally took my hands and put them to action. She gave me the gift of an industrious life.
At a young age, Mother presented us with a sketch book and colors. Wherever we went, we carried our hobby bag with us. Ever since, I have tried to create my own world through medicine, art and writing. Creativity is my life mantra.
I gaze upon the elegant visage of my mother as she tries to bless me by touching my forehead through the phone. I feel humbled. There are not enough words, phrases, poems or songs in this language that would encompass my feelings of deep gratitude for my mother.
My Mother, the kleptomaniac. Weren’t they all?
Tom Williams, Lacey’s Spring
My mother was named Sophia and she was born in Philadelphia in 1927. She and Dad married in 1944, right before the end of World War II. She spent most of her life in Miami. In the early '70s, when dad retired, they moved to Fort Payne, where they lived the rest of their lives, died and are buried together on the top of Lookout Mountain. Dad was born in Carbon Hill, so, for him, he was coming home. Mom worked hard to be Southern and, with the help of her mother-in-law and six sisters-in-law, she did a good job in adjusting to Southern ways.
My mom and I were close. But, if you were new to our relationship, you would have thought I was the worst son ever. If we weren’t fussing at each other, we just weren’t happy. Many a guest or relative at a family dinner went silent as a result of our verbal sparring. Dad just grinned, kept his head down and continued to eat and sip his sugar-heavy sweet tea.
It’s time I tell you about her bouts of motherly theft. Understand, I think all mothers and grandmothers, as they age, become serious kleptos, procurers, snitchers, takers, whatever name you want to use.
Recently, my wife told me about taking her 90-year-old mother to dinner. As my mother-in-law reached for her wallet, she had to unload her 40-pound purse of salt packs, sugar, barbecue sauce, ketchup and a bottle of hot sauce, just to get to her cash. Remember, none of the items in her purse came by way of the grocery store. They were, as we say, procured on many a visit to local eating establishments.
Now, don’t go getting ahead of me, I bet every one of you that has stayed in a motel has soap, shampoo, cream rinse and maybe even some coffee packs to prove that you were there. I have a bathroom drawer full, but remember, we paid for the room and all of the goodies in it.
Before my parents passed, we were at dinner at one of their favorites, you know, one of those all-you-can-eat steak joints.
I had ordered an unsweet tea and was looking for some Sweet'N Low. As I was about to go look for some, mom said, “What do you need?” My mom was prepared, just like a Boy Scout. She began to unload her purse. You name the artificial sweetener, she had multiple packs of each of them. Heck, she even had white sugar, brown sugar and a couple of sugar sticks you use to calm down a powerful cup of espresso.
But, being mom, the old girl wasn’t done. She wanted to make sure we had everything we needed to really enjoy our meal. So, out comes the salt and pepper packs. Dad grabbed a few and, as I was about to get a pepper pack, back into the purse she went for the real restaurant-size salt and pepper shakers.
I had to jump in with, “So mom where did you steal those?” She didn’t have time to answer because dad needed his favorite hot sauce. From deep in her purse came out a bottle of Tabasco. Until then I never knew my dad was such an enabler.
By now you are saying, “Hey, you are describing my mom,” “my aunt” or maybe “my grandma.” You know, I am. There is something cute about them all. They think the little items on the table are free for them to stuff in their purse to be retrieved in a moment of dire need. If they didn’t want our moms to pilfer the stuff, don’t put it on the table. Just keep it away from them.
Just before her death, and when mom left her home for good, I was assigned to clean it and get it ready for sale, but I had to stop and have an unscheduled cry in front of the refrigerator. You see, there they were, hundreds of individual butter and jelly packs, all neatly stacked by flavor. OK Mom, you win. I miss you and your thieving ways every day. And, as they say in the South, “Bless her heart.”
My Mama
Peggy Allen Towns, Decatur
I attribute much of who I am to my mother, who was an only child, mother of seven and assisted in rearing many other children as well. She was kind, selfless and always giving. Her laugh, wit and warm spirit were infectious.
A nurturer, avid reader and my first teacher, my mother used every moment as a teaching tool. For example, while sitting on the porch she would point out the constellations, taking a walk she would name the trees, straightening your hair came with a history lesson, and even during bath time you learned something, African American poetry, history and more.
One of her favorite maxims was, “If you don’t know where you’ve been, you’ll never know where you are going.” Her love for the Lord channeled to us through Bible verses at meals. I fondly remember those Saturday evening sessions when she prepared us for Sunday School the next morning.
Her endearing love transcended in her unique way of making everyone she came in contact with feel special, epitomizing one of her sayings, “Love doesn’t cost a thing.” Our doors were always open. She was a motivator and our biggest cheerleader. She instilled in us the importance of getting an education, values of hard work, independence and humility. “Treat others as you want to be treated,” she’d say.
One day, I told my mom I wanted my ears pierced, well she pierced them and, before long, everyone in the community was coming over for her to pierce their ears.
Not only did she feed our minds, my mom loved to cook. Her delicious meals and homemade cakes and pies, not only brought us together, but satisfied the palate of anyone who was hungry or just dropped by. A soloist, her melodious voice brought smiles, encouragement and comfort to many. My mother passed Oct. 12, 2000, but she left us with a strong legacy of love and kindness, “When me and your daddy leave here, you will have one another.” This Mother’s Day, as I reflect on my mom’s grace, I thank God for sending me such a treasure.
