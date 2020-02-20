Mady Kelsoe, a 13-year-old Moulton girl, who, for the past four years has been fighting cancer, will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today along with other children battling life-threatening diseases.
The talk show appearance stems from a video created by the non-profit group Fighting All Monsters, which supports families with children facing challenges. To raise awareness, FAM created a video asking P. Diddy, the rapper behind “Bad Boys for Life,” the group’s unofficial theme song, to dance with them. Kelsoe was one of the children featured in the video, which went viral and caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.
The show will air at 3 p.m. today on CBS.
Originally diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2015, Kelso has beat cancer twice, but relapsed last month. On Feb. 14, she completed 10 rounds of radiation.
