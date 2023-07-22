In what has become a tradition for The Flashbacks Show Band, the north Alabama group will use its musical talents to raise awareness and funds to benefit an organization.
“Each benefit show that we do, we look for a benefactor. That’s the whole purpose for doing these shows — to help someone out. We are looking for ways to raise money for people or organizations who have budget cuts and different needs they can’t get supported otherwise,” Gordon Franklin, the leader of the band, said.
The Flashbacks' benefit concert on Friday will benefit the Arc of Morgan County, which serves individuals, ages 3 to 21, with intellectual and development disabilities, and Decatur City Schools’ special education teachers with medically fragile students. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur.
The musicians became aware of the special needs community when they performed a benefit concert for a 12-year-old girl in 2008.
“We were raising funds to help her get stem cell treatments in China. From that experience, it developed into us trying to do this annually,” Franklin said.
Due to The Flashbacks’ benefit concerts, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame awarded the band a musical achievement award in 2009.
“At the time, we were the only band not considered ‘professional’ that had received the award. The concerts were a driving factor in us receiving the award,” Franklin said.
The musical achievement award represents one of the highlights in the band’s 48-year history.
The band formed in the mid-1970s after a group of Athens Bible School classmates saw a band perform 1950s-type music at Musical Explosion, an annual event in Athens at the time. The group’s first public performance, where they sang “Barbara Ann,” took place in 1975 at Shakey’s Pizza. Franklin is the only remaining original member still performing.
Over the years, The Flashbacks transformed from a doo-wop a capella group to a nine-member band with four singers, a saxophonist and rhythm section.
Along with the musical achievement award, the band’s memorable moments include playing the Mike Chapman Celebration at Third and Lindsley in Nashville, performing at the governor’s inauguration celebration in 2011, and opening for Aaron Tippin, Martina McBride, The Commodores and 38 Special.
For the upcoming benefit show, spectators can expect to hear a mix of songs from the 1960s and 1970s with a few Tina Turner tunes from the 1980s.
“It’s going to be good, clean entertainment the whole family can come too. It’s going to be a fun evening for a good cause,” Franklin said.
Tickets to the show cost $30. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org or by calling 256-350-1745.
