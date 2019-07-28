An unlikely partnership between a rock star and a high school marketing teacher gave birth to a music and mentoring program, introduced hundreds of students to the behind-the-scenes work of concert planning and spurred the creation of Decatur’s newest music festival.
Planned, promoted and produced by Decatur, Austin and Danville high school students, the inaugural River City Rhythm Fest will fill Austin Junior High School’s stadium with rock, country and funk music next Sunday.
“They’re not getting a grade, they’re not getting extra credit, they’re not getting paid. They’re doing this because they want to gain different skills and grow professionally,” said April Clark, executive director and co-founder of Reach and Teach, a real world educational program designed to expose students to careers in the entertainment industry.
For the past three months, 42 students — the founders and visionaries of River City Rhythm Fest — gathered twice a week and spent hundreds of hours in preparation for the festival.
They created and pitched sponsorship packages, identified their target market, analyzed marketing strategies, met with city and business leaders, selected the location, designed the logo, coordinated the set-up, trained with emergency medical responders and mapped out the layout of the venue.
“Everything we do has real results and, sometimes, real consequences. Just because they have an idea doesn’t mean it’s going to succeed. If the idea doesn’t work, that is part of the learning process,” Clark said. “That’s not something you typically find in education. There are a lot of hypothetical projects where students create a fake business and a fake logo, but that’s not real life. Everything we do is real.”
Last week, Maria Resendiz and Makalyn Cowley of Decatur High, Alana Griffin, Gadge Wigginton and Llayne Skinner of Danville High, and Kasey Bogle and Skyeland Culliver, recent graduates of Austin High, handed out festival flyers and tickets to passers-by in downtown Decatur.
“I’ve become more comfortable talking to people. It has been challenging, but a lot of fun and a really great experience being able to meet new people and experience different things,” Culliver said. “I want to own my own business one day, so this experience has really helped me. It’s taught me about target marketing and budgeting and everything that goes into creating something new.”
Some of the students, like Culliver, previously participated in Reach and Teach concerts, which, up until the River City Rhythm Fest, consisted of one band and one school.
A relatively new organization, Reach and Teach formed two years ago when Clark, then a marketing teacher at Colbert County High School, challenged her students to create a fundraiser to send two students to a national leadership conference.
The music-minded students decided to organize a concert and found a willing musical partner in The Velcro Pygmies’ lead singer Cam Flener.
“(Cam and I) discussed ways in which my students could get involved in the planning and promoting process of the concert,” Clark said during a Tedx Talk last year. “What began as a simple fundraiser quickly turned into the ultimate project-based learning experience.”
Since then, more than 8,000 students across the Southeast have participated in organizing Reach and Teach concerts.
During the 2018-19 school year, student-led concerts were held at Decatur High, Austin High and Danville High. To expand the organization’s reach, Decatur City Schools approached Clark about conducting a summer learning program. She pitched the idea to students at Decatur, Austin and Danville and asked for volunteers.
“What’s been really fun is seeing them cross those school boundary lines, work with people they don’t know and meet community members. They have really stepped outside of their comfort zones,” Clark said. “It is also fun seeing their ideas come to life. When they have ideas, I try my best to put it into practice, because they are good ideas and it gives them a boost of confidence.”
Along with traditional marketing techniques, the students created Snapchat and Instagram stories about the festival to reach their target audience — their peers.
“This has been a really neat experience, to be able to get out here and see what a real job in the entertainment industry would be like. We’ve all learned a lot,” Skinner said.
The students’ work will culminate next Sunday with the River City Rhythm Fest, which will feature The Velcro Pygmies, “The Voice” contestant Kirk Jay and Kuntry Funk, Nashville singer-songwriter Adam Calvert and the acoustic duo Love is War.
“Artists started reaching out to us last year. They want to be part of this. We are very careful about who we incorporate in our program, because it has to be school friendly. A big part of our program is about motivation, so we work with the artists a long time before we put them in front of the students. We want to make sure they have a positive message or inspirational story for the students,” Clark said.
Gates to the festival will open at 3 p.m. Along with music, the students decided to include food trucks, children’s activities, a car show and a pet adoption at the end-of-summer bash.
Tickets cost $20 for a meet-and-greet session and $15 for general admission. Children younger than 10 enter free with a paid adult. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Reach and Teach Foundation.
