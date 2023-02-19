Dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and sparkly black tuxedo jacket, Cheyenne Sanchez stepped onto the stage of the Grammy Awards. No one thought the 28-year-old Sanchez would ever sing at the Grammys — especially not the medical team who diagnosed Sanchez with papillary thyroid cancer, which spread to her lymph nodes and across her neck.
The doctors told a then 21-year-old Sanchez there was a 90% chance she would never sing again after the surgery to remove her thyroid and lymph nodes.
“I was scared, but never doubted God. He gave me the gift of singing. The doctors told me if I could sing, my voice would be very weak and I would have to retrain it. None of that happened,” Sanchez said. “God got me through the storm so I could teach other people how to dance in the rain. Using my gift to honor God has allowed me to sing in front of thousands of people. I am so very honored and humbled.”
During the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, Sanchez, of Decatur, joined four other singers from the 500-member Christian group Maverick City to sing backup for rapper Quavo during the memorial tribute to his nephew Takeoff.
While standing on the stage before the screen lifted revealing Quavo and Maverick City, Sanchez prayed continuously. She prayed that through music, she and the other members of Maverick City would bring light into the dark.
“The Grammys is not a Christian awards show. Singing at the Grammys was good because it allowed us to share what we believe. That’s our biggest job as Christians, to go into the world and share. Jesus didn’t only preach in the temples. He preached on the streets and found people where they were,” Sanchez said. “Going to the Grammys allowed us to reach people where they are.”
Performing at the Grammy Awards represents the latest highlight for Sanchez, who started singing the moment she started talking.
“My first memory of singing is when I was at my aunt and uncle’s house. They had a karaoke machine and were singing ‘Angels Among us.’ My aunt said while they were practicing, I got on top of the pool table, took the microphone from her and she never got it back,” Sanchez said.
At the age of 12, Sanchez began taking vocal lessons. At Hartselle High School, she performed with the show choir and ensemble. She also sang with the worship team at Calvary Assembly, where her father, Pastor Emilio Sanchez, oversees the men’s ministry and the Decatur Dream Center.
“Cheyenne loves God, loves the Lord and loves people. Looking at her, it’s amazing to see how, if we allow the Lord to lead us in life, even during challenges, it is amazing the doors that will open. I am so very proud of her,” Emilio Sanchez said.
One of the most challenging times in Sanchez’s life occurred her junior year at the University of Alabama, when doctors diagnosed her with cancer.
Along with a full thyroidectomy and the removal of 88 lymph nodes from her neck and shoulders, Sanchez underwent radioactive iodine.
“There’s still a detectable cell floating around somewhere, but it hasn’t grown. Hopefully that will never be an issue,” Sanchez said. “I am so thankful God got me through surgery. I feel like every time I sing it is a testament to what he is able to do.”
After living in Birmingham for five years, Sanchez, who graduated from the University of Alabama in Birmingham with a degree in public health, returned to Decatur.
“I moved back to Decatur because God called me home. I had a dream of me singing in front of thousands of people and at the time I wasn’t singing at all. I realized who I was, was not who God called me to be,” Sanchez said.
Since returning to Decatur, Sanchez, a member of the Calvary Assembly worship team, has sung in the Philippines in front of 15,000 people and joined the Grammy Award-winning worship band Maverick City.
“Just one yes to God and He has done all this. He called me home. I said yes and he opened these doors,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez started singing with Maverick City after an acquaintance encouraged her to attend an open worship night the band was having for its “Tribl” album in Atlanta.
“It was one of the most amazing experiences. As a vocalist, it was so interesting to see all these people gathered in a room with no clue what songs we were singing. They would tell us the words and we just worshipped. It was so cool to hear everybody find their own harmonies and just flow with the Holy Spirit,” Sanchez said.
As a member of Maverick City, Sanchez, a soprano leader for the band’s Southern region, has sung with Crowder, Blanca, Dante Bowe, Phil Wickham and Chris Tomlin, and at the K-Love Awards, Dove Awards and Grammy Awards.
“It’s an honor and very humbling to use the gift God has given me for him, especially since it was almost taken away from me,” Sanchez said. “I want people to see my heart. I feel like my heart is best translated through music and through worship. It’s not about me. It’s about God.”
One-on-One with Sanchez
How were you selected as one of the five members of Maverick City to perform at the Grammys? The choir director Jason McGee and Maverick City are big on diversity. They want to make sure we are representing the full picture of who Christ’s body is. There was a Hispanic man, a Black woman, a guy from India and me, who is half white and half Hispanic. It was really beautiful to have the whole representation of who we are as a choir.
What was the Grammy experience like? It was wild. We had rehearsals Friday and did a run through Sunday morning. We had a talent pass, so we had free range to roam. I saw Jennifer Lopez, the Rock, LL Cool J (and) Queen Latifah. And I was on the elevator with Madonna, but didn’t know it was her until I got off the elevator.
What are your favorite worship songs? “Jirah” by Maverick City. It talks about trusting him, having faith and knowing he will provide and make a way. “Defender” by Upper Room. That was the song I held onto when I moved back home. It is about how God picks up all of our broken pieces and put them back together. “Available” by Elevation. Some of the lyrics are “I hear You call. I am available. I say, ‘Yes, Lord.’ I am available.” That is what I’ve tried to do, to be available for God.
