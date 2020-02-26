From colorful, blooming flowers in the spring to lush green trees in the summer to reds, oranges and yellows of leaves in the fall to the sight of endangered birds in the winter, north Alabama offers experiences for nature lovers throughout the year.
“There are so many beautiful areas to explore in north Alabama,” said Don Bowling, a nature enthusiast. “You don’t have to go anywhere. It’s amazing what is in our own backyard.”
For outdoor adventures, check out these forests, creeks, tree-lined paths and waterfalls in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
Where: Morgan County
Cost: Free
With more than 34,000 acres in Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge serves as home to 115 fish species, 74 species of reptiles and amphibians, 47 mammal species and 288 species of songbirds.
Teresa Adams, a supervisory ranger with four decades of experience at the refuge, knows the ins and outs of what many call the “hidden gem” of Decatur.
Every spring she directs visitors to the flowering dogwoods outside the visitors’ center. In the fall, she recommends exploring Truck Trail bordered by stately hickory and oak trees along the Tennessee River. In the winter, she points guests down the path to the observation building, where waterfowl and wading birds, including thousands of sandhill cranes and more than a dozen endangered whooping cranes, gather.
“Nowhere else in the country can you walk 200 yards to a heated building with scopes and view the tallest and one of the most endangered birds in North America,” Adams said. “This truly is a special place and a special experience.”
For a fall adventure, Adams recommended exploring Truck Trail road bordered by stately hickory and oak trees along the Tennessee River. The trail is accessible at the end of Old River Road Southeast. While the majority of refuge roads are closed to car traffic, hikers and bicyclists can still access the paths.
Atkeson Cypress Trail: The half-mile trail accessible at the visitor center snakes through a cypress swamp and wooded area.
Flint Creek Trail: With a canopy of maples, poplars and sweetgums, the 1 ½-mile Flint Creek Trail north of Alabama 67 offers a prime viewing spot for chipmunks, squirrels, woodpeckers, wrens, northern cardinals and warblers.
For more trail recommendations, stop by the visitor center for a hiking and biking brochure.
Bankhead National Forest
Where: Lawrence County
Cost: Free in most areas, $3 per car at Brushy Lake and Sispey recreation areas
An outdoor playground for nature enthusiasts, Bankhead National Forest covers 181,230 acres in Lawrence, Winston and Franklin counties, offering trails to hike, waterfalls to visit, caves to explore and creeks to paddle.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to stop and look up. We are here to appreciate this beautiful place,” said Janice Barrett with Wild South, an environmental conservation organization. “There are so many special things to see.”
If hiking with children, Barrett recommended visiting the Sipsey Wilderness trail, which features waterfalls and sandstone bluffs, the wheelchair-accessible Brushy Lake trail with views of the lake and wildflowers, or Caney Creek Falls, a two-mile round-trip that ends at a waterfall.
For views of canyons and waterfalls, hike the 4.8-mile Borden Creek trail. Alabama Mountain Lakes included Kinlock Falls in the Bankhead and Turkey Foot Falls near the Sipsey River picnic grounds on its “Magical Waterfalls of North Alabama” list. northalabama.org/trails/waterfalls.
To see the colors of fall firsthand, Barrett recommended heading to the Brushy Lake Recreation Area on Mount Olive Road and the Sispey Recreation Area on Lawrence County 6.
During the summer, Wild South leads family-friendly hikes on Wednesdays.
“It is so important to expose children to the outdoors and get them to explore and appreciate nature. They are our next generations of conservationists. The only way for them to learn about the outdoors is to get out there in it,” Barrett said. “The more we understand, value and cherish these wild places, the harder we will fight to protect them.”
For more trail recommendations, visit the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton.
Wonders of the water
Where: Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence and Walker counties
Cost: Free
Going by the moniker “Southern Paddler” on Facebook, Decatur’s Dan Truitt explores the wonders of north Alabama’s nature by kayak.
“I go as often as I can. I either do research and see where other people have kayaked, or I pull up Google maps to see where the road is close to the water. If I think I may be able to get in there, I’ll give it a go,” Truitt said.
North Alabama offers multiple waterways to explore.
In Morgan County, Truitt recommended Flint Creek, accessible at the U.S. 31 boat ramp near Hartselle, at Osprey Point on Alabama 67, off Old River Road or Bethel Road, and Cotaco Creek, accessible at the boat ramp on Sharp Ford Road in Somerville.
In Limestone County, Limestone Bay, accessible off Arrowhead Landing Ramp in Mooresville, offers views of birds, including geese and the occasional bald eagle, and deer in the late fall. Also explore the Alabama portion of the Elk River, which winds 22 miles from Veto, Tennessee, at the state line to Elk River Mills Road in Athens.
Aided by the Elk River’s downstream current, kayakers and canoers can relax and enjoy the scenery along the Limestone County waterway. For uninterrupted views of the tree line, paddle the 10-mile section from Veto to Easter Ferry Road.
Other recommendations include the Tennessee River from Lake Guntersville to Wheeler Lake, Sipsey River and Brushy Creek in Bankhead Forest, the Sipsey Fork River in Walker County and the Flint River in Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.