COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" was penned by the Norwegian painter himself.
Norway museum: Munch wrote 'madman' sentence on 'The Scream'
