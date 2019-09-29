From fiddles to fright nights, costume contests to cancer walks and storytellers to scarecrow trails, fall adventures await food lovers, music enthusiasts and ghost hunters in north Alabama.
Welcome to October in the Tennessee Valley — a world of tractor shows, storytelling festivals and scarecrow trails.
Here’s a guide to the area’s October outings.
Wild Game Cook-Off
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Ingalls Harbor
Cost: $35, free for ages 15 and younger
Go on an eating adventure at the Morgan County Wild Game Cook-Off, where guests can sample dishes featuring fish, fowl and game. Previously, teams fried, grilled, barbecued and braised rattlesnake, buffalo, quail, rabbit, crab and alligator.
During the cook-off, professional and amateur cooks will vie for bragging rights and a spot at the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s state contest. Last year’s Morgan County winner, the Wild Side of the Tree, consisting of husband and wife Corey and Lindsey Birdwell, won the state title with a dish of wild boar with a mushroom risotto and honey glaze.
Other dishes included crabmeat cheesecake, crawfish grilled cheese, parmesan smoked grouper and more. alabamawildlife.org.
Haunt Walks
Every Tuesday and Thursday in October, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Athens-Limestone Visitors Center
Cost: $10
Discover the legends and lore of Athens’ eerie past as guides share stories about the 1893 fire that burned wooden structures in downtown, the students at Athens Female Institute who watched a Civil War battle, the phantom grandfather clock at the Houston Memorial Library and Abigail Burns, the golden-haired opera singer, whose ghost, according to believers in the supernatural, haunts McCandless Hall.
Guides Shane Black, Billy Ward, Garth Lovvorn Jr. and Will Weir will lead the tours.
“Even though I personally don’t believe in ghosts, I do believe in our people who were interviewed for the stories we tell on our Haunts Walks. If we don’t acknowledge these spellbinding stories our elders have shared with us, they will never be passed down to our children,” said Teresa Todd, director of Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
To reserve a spot for one of the walks, which typically sell out, contact the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association at 256-232-5411.
To know: Tickets are available through pre-sale only at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center on North Beaty Street in Athens.
Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
Thursday-Saturday, Athens State University
Cost: Events on Oct. 3 are free. $20 for a two-day pass; $15 for a one-day pass; free for children 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
A 15-time Grammy Award winning bluegrass artist will headline a three-day convention filled with buck dancers, banjo players, fiddlers, old time singers and shade tree pickers. Dubbed the “Granddaddy of Midsouth Fiddlers Conventions,” the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention will attract more than 15,000 music lovers and 200 musicians from 30 states to Athens State University for a celebration of bluegrass, folk and country music.
Festivities kick off Thursday with a concert by Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at 7 p.m. Other featured entertainers include Grammy Award winner Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Dove Award winner and Athens native Bradley Walker and the Lonesome River Band on Saturday at 6 p.m.
A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Skaggs is best known for his 12 chart-topping hits, including “Highway 40 Blues,” “Country Boy,” “Cajun Moon” and “Lovin’ Only Me.”
Music competitions will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and resume at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The competition will culminate with a “fiddle off” between the junior, intermediate and senior division fiddle winners on Saturday night.
Along with music, the event will feature 150 old-fashioned arts and crafts booths. While at the festival, listen for the shade tree pickers and their impromptu jam sessions.
Ghost Walks
Every Saturday in October, 6 p.m., Old State Bank
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger
Combining Decatur’s history and haunted past, Ghost Walk guides will present stories about the River City’s past. Expect to hear about the angry ghost of Simp McGhee, Yellow Fever victims and murders in Dead Man’s Alley. The two-hour tour includes stops at the Dancy Polk House, Sykes Place, Lafayette Street Cemetery and the train depot.
Historian Jacque Reeves, who began the Decatur Ghost Walk five years ago, also operates walks in Huntsville’s Old Town historic district, Twickenham historic district and downtown.
“Who doesn’t love a good ghost story? When you’re afraid is when you feel the most alive,” Reeves said.
Find more information at decatur.huntsvilleghostwalk.com or by calling 256-509-3940. Tickets are sold at the Old State Bank 20 minutes before the tour. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes.
Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation
Oct. 12 in Hartselle, Oct. 19 in Moulton, Oct. 24 in Athens, Oct. 30 in Decatur
Cost: $20 for Hartselle and Decatur, $25 for Moulton and Athens.
Join paranormal investigators with Southern Ghost Girls Tours as they explore the historical landmarks, homes and businesses of north Alabama. On Oct. 12, the Hartselle tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Whinny Wisdom in downtown. Cost is $20. Bring a dog or cat item to donate to a local shelter and receive a $5 discount.
Other area investigations include the Jackson House and historic Moulton on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., the Athens tour on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and the Decatur tour at Second Read Books and High Point Market on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
Decatur Fall Fest
Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Varies
Get an early start to Halloween at the Decatur Fall Fest. Held at Point Mallard Park, the event will feature a pet parade and costume contest, pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving contest, a “Don’t Fear the Reaper” Carolina Reaper challenge and a selfie scavenger hunt.
Registering a furry friend for the pet parade, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., costs $5 and benefits PAWS 52 Rescue. The Carolina Reaper challenge costs $20. The opportunity to win $100 exists for participants who can eat a Reaper pepper and go 10 minutes without eating or drinking. The selfie scavenger hunt, held from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., costs $10 per team. And the pumpkin carving contest costs $10 per entry, with the money raised going to Feeding Families.
Falkville Fall Festival
Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Grammy Award nominee Eric Paslay will headline the Falkville Fall Festival, which celebrates the small Morgan County town. If the weather cooperates, organizers expect more than 2,000 festival-goers to attend the 22nd annual event.
Festivities will kick off Oct. 12 with a 5K Color Me Downtown run at 8 a.m. and continue with a car show, inflatables, children’s activities, arts and crafts, a tractor show and music by Paslay.
A country singer-songwriter, Paslay co-wrote Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean night” and Eli Young Band’s “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” and recorded “Song About a Girl,” “She Don’t Love You” and “Friday Night.”
Fall into the Princess
Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: $14
Ghost stories and a haunted tour await visitors to the Fall into the Princess event at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Decatur. The fun includes face painting and crafts at 10 a.m., a costume and pumpkin-carving contest at 1 p.m., the showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 2:30 p.m. and ghost stories and a haunted tour at 4:15 p.m.
End the day with a screening of the cult classic parody of “B” horror movies, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The participatory movie — yes, the throwing of toast and yelling of lines is encouraged — will start at 8 p.m. Come dressed as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Janet Weiss, Brad Majors, Riff Raff or Rocky Horror. Tickets cost $12. For an extra $8, buy one of the prop bags available at the Princess.
Grease Fest
Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger. Wear a toga and receive a $1 discount.
With the motto, “You can eat healthy the other 364 days of the year” — 365 during a leap year — the Athens Grease Fest will serve up a fried food celebration in downtown Athens. Complete with a toga dress code and quirky games, including the frozen turkey toss, the festival marries the Greek origin of the city’s name with the South’s love of fried food.
In the past, inventive foodies fried up banana pudding, Snickers, artichokes, cheese steak, candy corn, pies, meatballs and bologna.
The fun will begin at 11 a.m. with a parade featuring the East Limestone Marching Band and the crowning of this year’s Athena Grease Goddess, Tiffany Seibert.
Musical acts include The Redeemers, Trippin’ Dixie, Kaleidoscope, Linsey Hinkle, Seeking Babylon, The Prescriptions and Lamont Landers.
Storytelling Festival
Oct. 22-26
Cost: Ranges from $15 for adults and $8 for ages 16 and younger for a half-day session to $65 for adults and $35 for children for a festival pass.
Weaving together folk legends, tall tales and exaggerated truths, five award-winning tellers will entertain audiences with stories about Scottish creatures, a superhero teacher, a newly-minted 85-year-old physician and Minnesota neighbors during the 13th annual Athens Storytelling Festival.
The festival will feature Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, And Offut Irwin, Josh Goforth and Kevin Kling.
“Storytelling is a wonderful process. I’ve heard it takes 10,000 times before a story is perfect. Think about it, Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ was told for 600 years before it was written down,” Kling said. “This is a time-tested process held together by invisible threads. It is really beautiful.”
Along with the professional storytellers, the festival on the Limestone County Courthouse Square in downtown Athens will hold a competition for amateurs on Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
A Storytelling Olio will feature contributions from all the tellers on Oct. 24, 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children in advance or $20 for adults and $15 for children at the gate. On Oct. 25-26, the all-day entertainment will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. athensstorytellingfestival.com.
Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk
Oct. 27, music begins at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2 p.m.
Cost: $20 to register, includes a T-shirt
With hair ribbons, wigs, T-shirts and butterfly wings, hundreds of walkers will paint downtown Decatur’s streets pink for the 10th annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk. The festival-type celebration will feature music, a sidewalk art sale and other activities. The 1-mile walk will start at 2 p.m. from Founders Park on Bank Street Northeast.
The Pink Sisters, a support group for women battling breast cancer, organized the art auction, which will include at least 40 pieces. Last year, the group raised $2,000 for Decatur Morgan Hospital Breast Health & Cancer Services.
“We would love to at least get that this year and support others the way the community has supported us,” said Cindy Meadows with the Pink Sisters.
Along with the walk, proceeds from the Power of Pink Luncheon & Fashion Show featuring styles by the Carriage House and DeLoain New York will benefit the hospital’s Breast Health & Cancer Services. The fashion show will take place Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Ingalls Harbor.
Scarecrow Trail
Now-Oct. 31, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: $14 for adults; $12 for students, seniors 55 and older and military personnel; $9 for ages 3-18 and free for ages 2 and younger.
Forty scarecrows, many designed to celebrate the state's bicentennial, line the paths of the Huntsville Botanical Garden for the annual Scarecrow Trail. Expect to see scarecrows inspired by Olympian Jesse Owens, the first public library in Alabama and more. Along with the scarecrows, the garden features a pumpkin display. Created by the horticulture staff and volunteers, the display features topiaries of insects and mushrooms made from pumpkins and squash. hsvbg.org.
