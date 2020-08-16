Do you want to learn more about gardening? Find out which plants grow best in northern Alabama? Meet some terrific people? Then I hope you will consider joining the next Master Gardener class. I took the course in the fall of 2019, and it was an awesome and fun learning experience.
Although I had taught myself some gardening basics, the course was very helpful. Since I was new to northern Alabama, and to Zone 7b, I had two goals: first, to learn about plants that would do particularly well here; and second, to develop a landscape plan for my new garden.
Thanks to this class, I have successfully accomplished both goals. But I was pleased to benefit a good deal more than I was expecting.
Taking the course generated lots of ideas for improving my garden and skills. Two of the classes in particular stood out for me. One was the evening spent touring the grounds at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. Our guest lecturer, Harvey Cotton, presented an overview of plants that perform well in our garden zone. He showed us what to look for in a plant, specifically growth habit and cultural requirements. Plus, we were able to see up close and personal many of the wonderful trees, shrubs, and flowers gracing the garden.
The second was the hands-on class on landscape design, with guest lecturer Taylor Reeder. Many new concepts and ways to think about planning were presented that I had never considered. We learned to analyze the site, familiarize ourselves with the steps involved, and gained an awareness of the basic principles of good landscape design.
But the coursework is just one benefit of participating. Everyone involved in the program becomes part of your community, sharing ideas (as well as plants!). I loved meeting with fellow gardeners, asking for and receiving solutions to my garden problems. They had dealt with many of the same issues and were eager to give advice. It was wonderful to learn new skills alongside friends who are willing to take the time to explain hints to a newcomer.
To qualify for certification, you will receive 50 hours of instruction in gardening practices and pest control, and conduct 50 hours of approved volunteer service.
There are a lot of great volunteer opportunities in Morgan County from which to choose, including helping fellow Master Gardeners with the annual plant sale, working at the the group's greenhouse, planning tours or social events, answering questions at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, mentoring interns and much more. Keeping track of your volunteer hours is easy too, and you can start volunteering while you are still in the class.
I began by attending some of the local events, and then became involved with the fantastic group at the greenhouse. While I have now completed the course, I continue to learn from the experts, gaining confidence with a variety of hands-on experiences.
Morgan County Master Gardeners are an enjoyable group of helpful people who are happy to share their time and knowledge with others. We hope you will join us!
The next Master Gardeners course starts Aug. 26. The cost is $150 prior to Aug. 20, and $175 thereafter. Details about the upcoming class and the application process can be found at http://mg.aces.edu/morgan/fall-tri-county-master-gardener-class/.
