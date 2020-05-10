Growing up in Oklahoma, I heard the words "pass-along plant" frequently. My grandmother loved giving a guided tour of her massive garden with many, if not most plants that had once belonged to someone else.
Aunt Emma’s geraniums, Jettie’s castor beans, Mrs. Roller’s tiger lilies, Minnie’s hollyhocks — she always remembered who gave her that "slip" off a plant she had admired no matter how long ago. And she herself had probably passed on dozens and dozens of cuttings, bulbs or seeds from each of those plants to others.
Back then, they didn’t have local nurseries or big box stores with huge garden areas. Those plants that had been shared had way more personality than if they had been purchased. My grandmother’s pass-alongs were valuable as much for their memories as for their beauty in the garden. They were family.
One of the many perks of being a Master Gardeners member is the frequent giving and receiving of our favorite pass-alongs. Just as some share recipes, sharing our plants is one of the things we do best. Our garden and home would be pretty uninteresting without my sansevieria from Mary Kay Temple, angel-wing begonia from Brenda Close, ostrich ferns from Fran Waters, angel’s trumpets from Jim Allen, Peter pepper seeds from Mabel Smartt, walking iris from Susan Ledbetter, day lilies from Donna Malkmus, society garlic from Barb Brown, hosta from Dot Henderson — the list goes on and on.
The really special ones are the old plants — the ones you seldom if ever see sold, except maybe in a Master Gardeners plant sale like our fabulous one in April. Most of those plants have been donated or propagated from our members’ very own. They may well have started out as a pass-along plant from who knows where or when.
It might surprise you to know that Master Gardeners don’t necessarily have the most beautiful, professional-looking landscaped yards. After all, that special pass-along plant we fell in love with may or may not fit in with the color scheme or the original plan (if indeed, there was one). But we just can’t turn it down. Love conquers common sense.
Two of the cardinal rules of gardening are: one, choose a plant for what will be its adult size, not the current one; and two, before you bring home a plant, have in mind where it will fit in. That second rule is so easily broken when someone offers you a treasure or when you see something you just have to have on the clearance rack.
Steve Bender (Southern Living) and Felder Rushing collaborated on a wonderful and sometimes humorous book several years ago not surprisingly called "Passalong Plants." Some of the more interesting ones they recommend are: for fragrance — four o’clocks, sweet shrub, crinum, clove currant, and ginger lily; or oddities — cockscomb, moon vine, naked ladies, lamb’s ear, turk’s turban, night blooming cereus, and maypop; or downright common, but loved — blackberry lily, hollyhock, hardy begonia, lily of the valley, alstromeria, larkspur, or garden phlox. Now the problem arises — finding someone who has those plants and is willing to share.
The best afternoon to a gardener is one spent among the plants, so if you are kind enough to admire one of them, it’s special to them, like complimenting one of their children. And don’t be surprised, if you end up with a "slip" off that plant to take home. Happy gardening!
