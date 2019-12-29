From the Hartselle woman who lost 300 pounds, to the Decatur man known for his prayer list and hand-written letters, to the Athens coach who taught players how to change a tire and make jewelry, people across north Alabama have served as inspirations.
Here’s a look back at some inspiring individuals and events of 2019.
Lt. Linda Fox
Brenda Allen calls Lt. Linda Fox her hero.
“If it wasn’t for her, I’d be dead,” Allen said.
On July 18, Fox, a 22-year veteran with the Hartselle Police Department, rescued Allen, who was trapped after water swept her vehicle into a ditch. With the water rising, the vehicle partially submerged and the doors not opening, Fox used a window punch to break the driver’s side and passenger windows. Water rushed up to the steering wheel.
During the rescue, Fox suffered a labral tear, which required surgery.
“Any officer in this department would have done the same thing,” Fox said. “You just do what you’re trained to do and I knew I had to get her out of the vehicle.”
Apollo II 50th anniversary
On July 20, the nation commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The moon landing met a challenge President John F. Kennedy issued in 1961 to, before the decade ended, land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth.
More than 400,000 men and women from across the nation, including thousands in north Alabama, contributed to the mission’s success. Among the locals who worked on the NASA project were Decatur’s Jim Odom, David Stephenson and Jon Haussler, and Moulton’s Billy Warren Shelton and Bobbie Taylor.
The images of Neil Armstrong’s boot print on the moon’s surface and Buzz Aldrin saluting the American flag remain seared into the memories of many and continue to inspire dreamers.
“When you see something as spectacular as that on TV, it is just amazing. It inspires you,” said Jody Singer, the director of the Marshall Space Flight Center and a Hartselle native.
Singer watched the moonwalk as an 8-year-old at her grandmother’s house.
“One of my favorite memories was … watching it on TV and being amazed at what I was seeing and amazed at what, not only our country, but what the world, was seeing and how important it was to all of us and how really inspiring that was to be doing something that had never been done before,” Singer said.
Cortes Randolph
Five years after a bullet shattered Cortes Randolph’s spine and left him paralyzed from the chest down, the 35-year-old father of two sons is using his story to reach at-risk teens.
“My life turned around for the positive. I thank God for leading me to this day, for bringing me to this point and for allowing me to share what I’ve been through,” the Decatur native now living in Florence said. “God has given me my purpose in life, to reach the youth, help them turn their lives around and give people who feel like giving up, hope. It’s never too late.”
Through his outreach ministry Walk with Me, Randolph shares about growing up in poverty in a single-parent home with no stable male role model, of feeling bitter, angry and defiant, of dropping out of school in sixth grade, joining a gang and spending time in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center and jail.
“I’m here to inspire and encourage others. This is my purpose in life. I want to stress to the youth to stay in school and be obedient to their parents and authority. Never give up in school or in life. If I had to do it all over again, I’d sit in my chair behind my desk and pay attention. Don’t let it be too late to make the right decision,” Randolph said.
Athens High football coaches
Motivated to teach the athletes of Athens High more than football, head coach Cody Gross created a “Manly Monday” program designed to teach practical life lessons and build character.
In May, a “Manly Monday” session featuring defensive line coach Steve Carter teaching the students how to change a tire went viral. The video garnered almost 12,000 retweets, 46,000 likes on Twitter and caught the attention of producers of “Fox & Friends,” who interviewed Carter live on TV.
“I didn’t do this to draw attention to myself,” Carter said. “It’s just wonderful to be in a position to influence young people. If you help just one kid in your life to be successful, you’ve done something.”
The “Manly Monday” sessions included lessons on a proper handshake, tying a tie, checking oil and transmission levels, making a chain out of rope, magnetizing a screwdriver, how to treat women and how to make jewelry.
Family of Edgar David Gross
For more than 77 years, the family of Edgar David Gross, who was killed in the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, fought to bring the remains of the World War II sailor home. After lying in an “Unknown” grave in Hawaii for seven decades, Gross’ remains returned to Limestone County this year, where a funeral and burial took place, fittingly, on Memorial Day.
"Today's the day to honor those who died for our country," said retired U.S. Marine Cpl. Gabriel Palacios, who was wounded by an IED while serving in Afghanistan. "There is no other place I would rather be."
Hundreds of people — family, community members and active and retired military personnel — attended Gross’ visitation, funeral and burial.
“While I never met Uncle Ed personally, I’ve always known Uncle Ed," Stephen Gross said. "He’s in my heart, his DNA is in me. Uncle Ed was real. Uncle Ed wasn’t just a name in a history book or a name on a page in somebody’s Bible. Seventy-seven years, five months and 20 days, he’s finally home. Welcome home, Uncle Ed. We love you. We’ve missed you.”
Decatur Middle School Girl Football Players
While many similarities unite Kate Parker, Yamilet Ortiz and Courtney Wynn with their teammates, one difference stands out. Parker, Ortiz and Wynn are girls.
The three Decatur Middle School students are among the few girls across the nation playing organized football.
“I don’t want my teammates going easy on me because this makes me extremely upset and I want to hit them so hard that they won't remember I’m a girl,” said Parker, an outside linebacker and left guard on the seventh grade team.
The eighth grade team’s roster listed Wynn as an offensive guard and Ortiz as a halfback.
The journey that opened football to Wynn, Ortiz and Parker began with the passage of Title IX in 1972. Title IX prohibits school districts from discriminating in education programs and activities based on gender.
WWII Veterans and Trips of Honor
Two Decatur World War II veterans returned to the beaches and battlefields they last stepped on as young soldiers. The Trips of Honor, arranged by Forever Young Senior Veterans in Alabama and the Tennessee-based Forever Young Senior Veterans, marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.
“Anytime a veteran goes to a place that in their memories is nothing but nightmares and they are met with people falling on their knees, kissing their hands and calling them heroes, that brings them peace,” said Chris Batté, coordinator for Forever Young Senior Veterans in Alabama. “Our mission is to bring honor, healing and hope to veterans. These trips of honor help do that.”
George Mills, a U.S. Army infantryman who landed on Omaha Beach 23 days after June 6, 1944, traveled on both the D-Day trip of honor in June and the Battle of the Bulge trip of honor in September. Jim Feezel, a Sherman tank driver who knocked down the front gate at Dachau, went on the Battle of the Bulge trip to Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.
“Our mission is to bring honor, healing and hope to veterans. These trips of honor help do that,” Batté said.
Kevin Clark
Described as “gracious” and “joyful,” Kevin Clark has inspired the Decatur community through his generosity, thoughtfulness and encouragement. Clark, a 2013 Austin High graduate, who was born with a brain condition which limits what he can do, has been touching others for years through his letters of encouragement and prayer list.
Those actions led members of the Decatur community to raise enough money to replace a car Clark wrecked in August and pay his insurance for a year.
“He does so much for people in this community and never looks for any credit,” said Reesa Chittam, who is principal of the EXCEL Center and Career Academies of Decatur.
After graduating, Clark, a regular fixture at Austin athletic events, volunteered at Austin High and moved to the EXCEL Center when it opened.
“I choose to see the good in people and I can generally tell when they are having a bad day,” he said. “I just tell people to calm down because everything will be OK.”
Rita Hutcheson-Cobbs
During the last eight years, Rita Hutcheson-Cobbs lost 300 pounds, finished a 5K, a 10K and a marathon and started teaching Silver Sneakers classes at RedX Fitness. Through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, the 55-year-old Hartselle woman shares her weight-loss and fitness journey in hopes of inspiring others to make a change.
“If I can do this, no one has an excuse. I started at 450 pounds. I wasn’t able to walk from the parking lot into the store. It was a struggle just to breathe. My whole life revolved around going to doctors every week just so I could function. All it takes is the first step,” Hutcheson-Cobbs said.
Hutcheson-Cobbs continues to teach Silver Sneakers classes, a program focused on getting seniors 65 and older active and improving their balance and flexibility.
Kholee Dotson
A year after Kholee Dotson suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle accident, the West Morgan High School senior defied doctors, who said she might not walk for two years, and stood on the sidelines cheering on the Rebels during the season’s opening game on Aug. 23.
“There are days that I know she’s not feeling good and she’s hurting,” said Melanie Henson, West Morgan’s cheer sponsor. “But, she works hard and competes in everything she can.”
The wreck on Aug. 19, 2018, left Dotson, a passenger in the car, with a crushed upper left arm, broken femurs and fractured ribs. She spent 18 days in Huntsville Hospital.
“I’ve been a cheerleader and doing dance for as long as I can remember, and part of what ... drove me was to get back on the field for my senior season,” Dotson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.