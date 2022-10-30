Bailey is a 25-pound female pit bull/lab mix. She is about 6 months old and loves everyone. She came to Decatur Animal Services as a stray. Sawyer is an 8-month-old lab/shepherd mix. He weighs 55 pounds and enjoys running. He came to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Whiskers is a 1-year-old male tabby. He enjoys head rubs and chasing toys. He weighs about 9 pounds and loves everyone. 

