Ester is a solid black female cat with striking yellow eyes. She weighs 7 pounds. She is about 2 years old and enjoys exploring and playing with toys. Bear is a 72-pound singing husky. He is about 3 years old and needs an experienced husky owner. He is dominant and will need to be the only dog in the home. Lexi is a 1½-year-old hound/pit mix. She weighs 45 pounds and loves to play fetch. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

